The Portuguese Development Team Behind MoviePass, Inspired Gaming, Santander and Many Other Industry Giants is Coming to New York

According to Connect Enterprises Chairman and CEO, Pedro Malheiro, opening a new location in New York is a natural next step for Connect to continue expanding its presence in the Fintech and Financial Services markets.

The official launch into the United States market follows a successful application development partnership with MoviePass, a subscription-based movie ticketing service. Connect developed and supported the platform, helping handle the exponential growth in subscribers from 100 thousand to more than 2 million in just a few months.

Supported by a 250-person team serving 60 clients across more than 12 different countries and a renowned talent acquisition process, Connect Enterprises.US has the resources and expertise to provide a full spectrum of delivery services on a global scale for a substantially lower cost than larger competitors. Due to "an ever-growing US market that demands faster and more capable IT services, we must be closer and what better place to lead than right in the heart of New York City!" Malheiro explained.

Connect Enterprises U.S. will initially focus on building existing relationships and capitalizing on the burgeoning needs of the Fintech and financial services industries. As banking and capital markets become further disinter mediated by innovative and capable companies, Connect.US aims to be at the forefront of this new wave of technologies.

