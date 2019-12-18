The Positive Displacement Pumps Market in North America, Forecast to 2026 - In-depth Analysis on Diaphragm, Gear, Lobe, Piston, Screw, Vane, Peristaltic, and Progressive Cavity Pump Products
The "North American Positive Displacement Pumps Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The objective of this research service is to identify, analyze, and evaluate current and future trends that impact the North American positive displacement (PD) pumps market.
Market dynamics continue to remain cyclical with the prevalence of volatile economic conditions and process industries such as oil and gas and chemicals continuing to invest in shale reserves. This study offers in-depth insight into the drivers and the restraints that will influence manufacturers' revenue over the next 7 years. It also assesses various products, technology, and regional trends that will impact growth. End-user markets and competitive assessments are also discussed, along with key participants and their performance and market share analysis for 2019.
In addition, the study identifies five major growth opportunities that will play a critical role in the market and impact future growth. A specific methodology was followed, which included discussions with the senior management of PD companies, followed and supported by secondary research.
Some of the key trends analyzed in the study include the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the digital transformation, energy efficiency, impact of oil prices, and the US trade war. IIoT is one of the key trends affecting manufacturers as end-users continue to emphasize the improvement of plant maintenance as well as reduced operational expenditure (OPEX). As companies realize that the future of manufacturing will be driven by IIoT, they will begin to look at data ownership, security, integration with existing infrastructure, and ROI.
Research Highlights
- In-depth analysis of product segments, namely, diaphragm, gear, lobe, piston, screw, vane, peristaltic, and progressive cavity pumps
- The regional perspective of demand patterns in the United States and Canada
- Detailed analysis of end-user markets, including oil and gas, chemical process, water and wastewater, power generation, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage
- Examination of new product capabilities such as energy efficiency, pump monitoring solutions, and smart pumps
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current size of the NA PD pumps market? Is it expected to grow between 2020 and 2026?
- What are the key drivers and restraints that will impact market growth prospects over the next 7 years?
- What are the primary growth opportunities that market participants can leverage to unleash new revenue streams?
- Which industries are expected to boost pump demand and which pump type will witness the highest growth?
- What is the competitive landscape like? Who are the key participants?
- Are manufacturers likely to move to new business models? Are they likely to benefit from them?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Research Scope, Aim, and Objective
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Country Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Product Segment Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel Discussion
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- 5 Major Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Energy-Efficient Pumps
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Pump Real-time Monitoring
- Growth Opportunity 3 - New Business Models
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Industrial Mobility
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Pump Analytics
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trends' Impact on the Market
- Mega Trends Explained
8. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
9. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Other Companies
- Partial List of Companies Interviewed
- Learn More - Next Steps
