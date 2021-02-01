The Pot Shop, Cannabis Shipping to all 50 States

UKIA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pot Shop, a delivery service in California has started to ship products via express mail to all 50 states at the advent of federal legalization. Customers all around the United States will now be able to sample the California grown or made cannabis products via mail. Being in the emerald triangle, the Pot Shop has 10 years of experience in the business of procuring the finest marijuana in the nation and now it has a chance to share their products with the rest of the country. Please visit www.thepotshop.cc if you wish to find weed for sale online.

Mail Order Weed Coming to USA Legalization Happening Legally

Contact:

David Stephens

407-494-5742

[email protected]

SOURCE The Pot Shop