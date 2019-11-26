The Pre-School/Childcare Market in India (2013-2024): Analysis by Facility, Ownership, Age Group, Location, Major City & Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Pre-School/Childcare Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian pre-school/childcare market has witnessed healthy growth in recent years. Looking forward, the preschool/child care market in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 19% during 2019-2024.

The growth of the Indian pre-school/child care market is driven primarily by factors such as rising parent awareness for early childhood education and care, coupled with rising number of nuclear families and working women in the country. As both parents in the family are bound to be occupied with their professions, pre-schools offer a reliable system to ensure that the child's growth is not hindered due to the absence of parents.

Moreover, factors like increasing disposable income of parents and rapid urbanization has led to a rise in brand consciousness and penetration of international preschools in the country. This has resulted in the development of innovative and advanced infrastructures as well as quality education programs for preschools across the country.

Additionally, with expansion in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and escalation of franchise numbers in untapped areas, the number of preschool/child care centres have significantly increased. The government of India has also launched the National Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) policy, promoting pre-schooling for children in low-income households of the country.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Kidzee, Bachpan, Eurokids, Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd., Shemrock, Kangaroo Kids, Hello Kids Education India Pvt., Little Millennium, Podar Jumbo kids, T.I.M.E. Kids Preschools, etc.

Report Coverage

Base Year Considered: 2018



Base Year Considered: 2018

Historical Data Coverage: 2013-2018

Market Forecast: 2019-2024



Key Questions Answered in the Report

How has the Indian preschool/childcare market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the Indian preschool/childcare industry?

What is the breakup of the Indian preschool/childcare market on the basis of facility?

What is the breakup of the Indian preschool/childcare market on the basis of age group?

What is the breakup of the Indian preschool/childcare market on the basis of location?

What is the breakup of the Indian preschool/childcare market on the basis of ownership?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the Indian preschool/childcare industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Indian preschool/childcare industry?

What is the structure of the Indian preschool/childcare industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the Indian preschool/childcare industry?

What are the profit margins in the Indian preschool/childcare industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 India Preschool/Childcare Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Facility

5.4 Market Breakup by Ownership

5.5 Market Breakup by Age Group

5.6 Market Breakup by Location

5.7 Market Breakup by Major Cities

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.13 PESTEL Analysis

5.13.1 Political

5.13.2 Economic

5.13.3 Social

5.13.4 Legal

5.13.5 Environmental

5.13.6 Technological

5.14 Price Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Facility

6.1 Full Day Care

6.2 After School Care



7 Market Breakup by Ownership

7.1 Public

7.2 Private



8 Market Breakup by Age Group

8.1 Less Than 2 Years

8.2 2-4 Years

8.3 4-6 Years

8.4 Above 6 Years



9 Market Breakup by Location

9.1 Standalone

9.2 School Premises

9.3 Office Premises



10 Market Breakup by Major Cities

10.1 Delhi-NCR

10.2 Bengaluru

10.3 Hyderabad

10.4 Chennai

10.5 Mumbai

10.6 Kolkata

10.7 Rest of India



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North India

11.2 West and Central India

11.3 South India

11.4 East India



12 Government Regulations



13 Strategic Recommendations



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Kidzee

14.3.2 Bachpan

14.3.3 Eurokids

14.3.4 Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd.

14.3.5 Shemrock

14.3.6 Kangaroo Kids

14.3.7 Hello Kids Education India Pvt.

14.3.8 Little Millennium

14.3.9 Podar Jumbo kids

14.3.10 T.I.M.E. Kids Preschools



