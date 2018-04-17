The Private Bank Expands San Diego Wealth Planning Team

"Charity brings extensive experience in advising high and ultra-high net worth clients on their complex wealth planning needs," said Liu. "In particular, her deep expertise in tax law developments will be invaluable as we continue to provide exceptional, comprehensive multi-generational wealth plans that help our clients achieve their financial goals."

In her role, Babington Falls will focus on the design and implementation of intricate wealth planning strategies, including estate planning, income tax, business succession, and legacy and philanthropic planning.

Most recently, Babington Falls served as a Vice President and Senior Wealth Planning Strategist at Wells Fargo Private Bank. Prior to that, she was an attorney at various law firms, advising and counseling high and ultra-high net worth clients on tax, business and estate planning. She has also provided domestic and international tax planning and compliance counsel to corporations, including Time Warner Cable and The Hearst Corporation.

"Union Bank is very pleased to further strengthen the broad expertise we deliver to our valued clients in the greater San Diego area," said Stephen Sherline, Managing Director and Head of Private Wealth Management for Southern California. "Our team distinguishes itself by giving clients the edge they need to reach their goals. We share high-quality advice, professionally challenging our clients to take action, and Charity will be a strong catalyst in this very key market. The addition of an individual with her vast experience and stellar reputation represents The Private Bank's deep commitment to Women & Wealth, a key component of our core strategy, which not only includes a strong focus on serving women clients but also represents our focus on recruiting top talented women to join our organization."

Babington Falls began her career as a law clerk to a Chief United States District Court Judge. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and earned a law degree and a Master of Laws from the University of San Diego School of Law. Babington Falls is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. A regular community volunteer, she has served as a pro bono estate planning attorney for the elderly and as a Board Member of a local chapter of the Lupus Foundation of America.

About The Private Bank

The Private Bank is an exclusive part of Union Bank dedicated to the financial needs of high net worth individuals, non-profit organizations, business owners, corporate executives and professional service firms. The Private Bank is built around teams of wealth management professionals who deliver customized solutions centered on each client's unique goals and dreams.

About MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

As of December 31, 2017, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 361 branches, comprised primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 19 PurePoint Financial Centers and one international office. We provide a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of customers. We also offer an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for customers, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services. With assets of $118.5 billion, as of December 31, 2017, MUFG Union Bank has strong capital reserves, credit ratings and capital ratios relative to peer banks. MUFG Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MTU), one of the world's largest financial organizations with total assets of approximately ¥312.5 trillion (JPY) or $2.8 trillion (USD)¹, as of December 31, 2017. The corporate headquarters (principal executive office) for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, which is the financial holding company, and MUFG Union Bank, is in New York City. The main banking office of MUFG Union Bank is in San Francisco, California.

1 Exchange rate of 1 USD=¥113.0 (JPY) as of December 29, 2017

Wealth planning strategies have legal, tax, accounting and other implications. Prior to implementing any wealth planning strategy, clients should consult their legal, tax, accounting, and other advisers.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and CFP® in the U.S.

