The Prophet of the Internet and the Father of Video Art is Now Immortalized as an NFT

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first 38 seconds of Nam June Paik's seminal video art work Global Groove (1973) have been minted as an NFT. Global Groove (Opening) will be auctioned online starting next Wednesday, May 26, during Christie's curated NFT sale, PROOF OF SOVEREIGNTY by Lady PheOnix, one of the most respected voices in new media today.

Global Groove (Opening) includes a voice over that establishes the philosophy for the whole piece, clearly expressing Paik's prophetic instinct about the future of art and social interaction through technology. Paik states: "This is a glimpse of the video landscape of tomorrow, when you will be able to switch to any TV station on the earth, and TV Guide will be as fat as the Manhattan telephone book." Paik believed that the connectivity enabled by technology would make the world a better place. In this sense Paik's ideas echo those of the early internet idealists and remind us of the promise that is still possible in our technological future.

"Paik believed in connectivity and the democratization of art," said Ken Hakuta, Paik's nephew and executor of the estate. "In his lifetime, video artists didn't have a place in the traditional gallery world. I believe that Paik would have relished the opportunity to make and sell work outside of the traditional collectible space. As the father of video art, Paik already holds an honored place in this evolving medium. I'm excited to bring his visionary work back to the forefront of the cultural conversation—as a celebration of his legacy and inspiration for a new generation."

The full length Global Groove (28:30) was originally broadcast on WNET New York in 1974. It was subsequently featured as the video component of Paik's installation TV Garden in many exhibitions, including those at the Whitney Museum of American Art, Guggenheim Museum New York, Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, Smithsonian Institution, Tate Modern, and San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

To mint Global Groove (Opening) the estate partnered with Aito. Aito was chosen because their protocol empowers artists with maximum security, autonomy and flexibility, allowing creators to earn fees from secondary market sales without sacrificing the ability to integrate with any NFT platform.

Ken Hakuta and Kenzo Digital of Nam June Paik's estate, alongside Michelle Yun Mapplethorpe from the Asia Society Museum, will be a part of a livestream panel discussion hosted by Christie's Hong Kong on Friday, May 21 at 11 pm EST. They will discuss Paik's legacy as the father of digital art, how that legacy is vital and relevant today, and how the blockchain is the perfect evolution in form for Paik's work and ideas.

About Nam June Paik

Nam June Paik (1932-2006) is widely considered the father of video art. He is arguably the most famous Asian artist of the 20th century and one of the greatest artists in modern history. His work can be found in the most recognized museums and private collections in the world.

Paik was also prophetic about the evolution of technology and the role it would play in our collective lives. For example, he is credited with the first use of the term 'electronic superhighway,' to describe the future of telecommunications (1974).

