PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence residents can feel a bit safer these days knowing that the Providence Police Academy has taken root at American Safety Programs and Training, Inc. While the Providence Police Academy has no affiliation with ASP, it's comforting to know that they have chosen to house their cadets' education in this facility. American Safety Programs and Training, Inc. brings decades of experience in fire safety training, CPR, and Emergency Medical Technician Training. The organization is recognized nationally by both the AHA (American Heart Association) and the NAEMT (National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians). The institution is now certified as a proprietary school by the Rhode Island Board of Education.

The Providence Police Academy moved into the American Safety Programs' facility in early January. In this location, Police Chief Colonel Hugh T. Clements, Jr., plans on continuing his legacy of excellence as the 70th PPD Recruit Training Academy begins their recruitment and training process.

"Safety and service is at the core of our organization," states Chief Clements. "When making a decision regarding our academy's location, American Safety Programs was a natural choice. Over my 30 year career in law enforcement I've had the pleasure of getting to know the Providence Firefighters as well as Al Peterson, the now owner of ASP. He has been a comrade in service since the late 80s. It's been powerful to watch him move into education and I know my force will benefit from learning in this environment."

With over 1,200 Recruit applicants in 2017, the Providence Police Department continues to grow each year. They felt it was best to move into a larger facility and American Safety Programs filled their need beautifully.

"Our organization focuses on integrity and respect," says Albert Peterson, Owner of American Safety Programs and Training, Inc. "As a former North Providence Firefighter, I wanted to create a space where education, safety and community flourished. In addition to our educational facility, we have also created a mess hall out of necessity. The kitchen serves as a way to provide easily attainable sustenance to our service men and women so they can put their attention back to where it matters most: Learning to save lives. It truly is an honor to welcome Colonel Clements as well as the class 70th PPD Recruit Training to our facility."

SOURCE American Safety Programs

