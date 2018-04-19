The RealReal and Stella McCartney Raise Awareness of the Circular Economy with New Earth Day Campaign: 'The Future of Fashion is Circular'

Fashion waste and landfills will be significantly reduced if more people participate in the circular economy. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, 85% of textiles end up in our landfills and the average US citizen throws away 70 pounds of clothing and other textiles annually. Consignment, reuse and recycling only accounts for 15% of apparel each year.

The partnership between The RealReal and Stella McCartney was created to educate consumers that they can make a positive impact on the planet by joining the consignment movement.

The joint Earth Day campaign features:

A new TV ad, radio ad and social campaign with Stella McCartney and The RealReal that encourages consumers to buy well-made items that can be re-circulated.

An expansion of the existing partnership — when someone consigns any Stella McCartney item on The RealReal, they will receive $100 to shop at Stella McCartney. And, now, in all Stella McCartney stores across the US, store associates are incentivized to encourage shoppers to consign their Stella McCartney items once they are done.

"Our Earth Day campaign with Stella McCartney is all about expanding people's perception of sustainability to include resell. We want people to think about buying well so their items can be circulated numerous times in the economy," said The RealReal CEO and Founder Julie Wainwright. "We're proud to stand with a brand that has such integrity like Stella McCartney and to promote the circular economy and its impact on sustainability."

Comment from Stella McCartney:

"At Stella McCartney we have been working for years to ensure that our supply chains represent some of the most traceable and sustainable in fashion while also continuing to ensure that our products, which are made to last, have long lives and never end up as waste. This campaign is about raising the awareness on a circular approach to fashion. We alongside The ReaReal are making the commitment now and we can only hope that others will follow."

About The RealReal

The RealReal is the leader in authenticated luxury consignment. With an expert behind every item, we ensure everything we sell is 100% real. We have 60+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items available online each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by brands from Chanel to Cartier, and hundreds more, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service and direct shipping. At our store in SoHo NYC, customers can shop and consign and meet with our experts to learn more about luxury authenticity and sustainability. In eight Luxury Consignment Offices across the country, our expert staff provides free jewelry, watch and handbag valuations.

Extend the lifecycle of luxury items. Join the consignment movement.

About Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney is a luxury lifestyle brand that launched in 2001. Stella's approach to design emphasizes on sharp tailoring, a natural confidence and an effortlessly sexy style. A lifelong vegetarian, Stella McCartney does not use any leather or fur in her designs. The brand is committed to ethical values, and believes the company is responsible for the resources it uses and the impact it has on the environment. It is therefore constantly exploring innovative ways to become more sustainable, from design to store practices and product manufacturing. Stella McCartney offers women's ready-to-wear, menswear, accessories, lingerie, swimwear, kids, fragrance and adidas by Stella McCartney collections through 52 free-standing stores in over 80 countries through 863 doors including specialty shops, and department stores, as well as shipping to 100 countries online.

For additional information, please visit: www.stellamccartney.com

