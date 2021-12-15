The Renewable Chemical Market in North America 2021-2027 | Presents Detailed Market Segments with Regional Distribution of Forecasted Revenues

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Renewable Chemical Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American renewable chemical market is anticipated to grow considerably at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The growing awareness related to the benefits of renewable chemical and rising focus of the US government towards exploring the potential of green chemical in reducing carbon footprints are key factors driving the growth of the North American renewable chemical. Apart from this, several ongoing researches to determine the add-on value of green chemical in bolstering the US economy are further anticipated to promote the growth of the regional market.

The manufacturing cost of green chemicals is quite high as compared to petro-based chemical; therefore the unwillingness of some manufactures to adopt these chemical manufacturing units is anticipated to hinder the growth of the renewable market across the North America.

Some of the key players operating in the North American renewable chemical market include Solvay SA, Amyris Inc., BASF SE, Bioamber Inc., Braskem SA, Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, and so on. These players are focusing on development of new & innovative green chemicals suitable for multiple applications. Moreover, these players are also adopting different growth strategies such as mergers & acquisition, strategic partnership, collaboration, and production facility expansion to expand their market share in the renewable chemical market.

