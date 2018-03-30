The Sales Board - Top 20 Sales Training Company 2018 by TrainingIndustry.com

MINNEAPOLIS, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sales Board announced today its selection as a 2018 Top 20 Sales Training Company by TrainingIndustry.com. This is the seventh time that The Sales Board and its Action Selling training were recognized by Training Industry as part of its mission to continually monitor the market for the best providers of training services and technologies.

Action Selling received the award based on the following criteria:

Thought leadership and influence in the sales training industry

Breadth and quality of sales training topics and competencies

Company size and growth potential

Industry recognition and innovation

Strength of client satisfaction and geographic reach

"It is great to be recognized for our work," says Duane Sparks, Chairman of The Sales Board and Creator of Action Selling. "Training Industry selected us because we are the industry leader in Customer Communications, Coaching and Training Process for salespeople and customer relationship professionals. Training Industry understands the high-level training expectations of our client companies. We are best at adult education, sustainability of learning and leveraging technology to enhance the learning experience. We really appreciate this recognition by the experts in employee training."

"The organizations on this year's Top 20 Sales Training Companies List have shown a tremendous amount of growth and innovation in the sales training industry," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "These companies have demonstrated their commitment to the modern learner, with innovative partnerships and the use of learning technologies to support a wide range of initiatives, including virtual instruction, training reinforcement and coaching."

About The Sales Board and Action Selling

Since 1990, The Sales Board has assessed, trained and certified more than 400,000 people from over 3500 companies in the skills that have the greatest impact on sales productivity? The company provides a complete training methodology for all customer contact employees through Action Selling and Customer Relationship Professional. When customer contact employees are provided with an effective sales communications process, revenue growth and customer loyalty are maximized.

About TrainingIndustry.com

Training Industry, Inc. spotlights the latest news, articles, case studies and best practices within the training industry and publishes annual Top 20 and Watch List reports covering many sectors of interest to the corporate training function. TI's focus is on helping businesses and training professionals get the information, insight and tools needed to more effectively manage the business of learning.

