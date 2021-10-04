The Saudi Arabian Diabetic Food Market is Expected to Grow at a Steady Rate of During the Forecast Period 2022-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Diabetic Food Market, By Product Type (Baked Products For Diabetics, Beverages For Diabetics, Confectionery For Diabetics, Ice Cream For Diabetics, Others), By Distribution Channel, By End Users, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia's diabetic food market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing health concerns pertaining to diabetes among the young population, etc., are expected to drive the market for diabetic food over the next few years. Additionally, ample availability of sugar substitutes and the growing popularity of diabetic food among the geriatric population is further anticipated to propel the market until 2026.

The Saudi Arabia diabetic food market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, end users, company and region. Based on product type, the market can be fragmented into baked products for diabetics, beverages for diabetics, confectionery for diabetics, ice cream for diabetics, dairy products for diabetics and breakfast cereals for diabetics. The beverages for diabetics segment is expected to dominate the market during the next five years. This can be ascribed to the increasing demand for nutritive, low-calorie, and sugar-free beverages amongst the masses.

Major players operating in the Saudi Arabia diabetic food market include Nestle Saudi Arabia L.L.C., Unilever PLC, Kellogg Company, MARS Saudi Arabia, Al Safi Danone Co. Ltd., Aujan Coca-Cola Beverages Company, PepsiCo, Inc, Mondelez Arabia for Trading LLC and others. The companies are launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

Companies Mentioned

Nestle Saudi Arabia LLC

Unilever PLC

Kellogg Company

MARS Saudi Arabia

Al Safi Danone Co Ltd

Aujan Coca-Cola Beverages Company

PepsiCo, Inc

Mondelez Arabia for Trading LLC

Objectives of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia's diabetic food market.

diabetic food market. To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia diabetic food market based on product type, distribution channel, end user, company and regional distribution.

diabetic food market based on product type, distribution channel, end user, company and regional distribution. To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia's diabetic food market.

diabetic food market. To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia's diabetic food market.

diabetic food market. To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Saudi Arabia diabetic food market.

Key Target Audience:

Diabetic food manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to diabetic food

Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia Diabetic Food Market

2. Saudi Arabia Diabetic Food Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size & Forecast

2.1.1. By Value

2.2. Market Share & Forecast

2.2.1. By Product Type (Baked Products For Diabetics, Beverages For Diabetics, Confectionery For Diabetics, Ice Cream For Diabetics, Dairy Products For Diabetics and Breakfast Cereals For Diabetics)

2.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Grocery Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online, Drug Stores/Pharmacies and Others)

2.2.3. By End Users (Adults v/s Children)

2.2.4. By Region

2.2.5. By Company (2020)

2.3. Product Market Map

3. Saudi Arabia Baked Products For Diabetics Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size & Forecast

3.1.1. By Value

3.2. Market Share & Forecast

3.2.1. By Distribution Channel

3.2.2. By End Users

4. Saudi Arabia Beverages For Diabetics Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Distribution Channel

4.2.2. By End Users

5. Saudi Arabia Confectionery For Diabetics Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Distribution Channel

5.2.2. By End Users

6. Saudi Arabia Ice Cream For Diabetics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Distribution Channel

6.2.2. By End Users

7. Saudi Arabia Dairy Products For Diabetics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Distribution Channel

7.2.2. By End Users

8. Saudi Arabia Breakfast Cereals For Diabetics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Distribution Channel

8.2.2. By End Users

9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges

10. Market Trends & Developments

11. Supply Chain Analysis

12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

13. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

