NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This seeds in US market analysis considers sales from products including GM seeds and conventional seeds. Our analysis also considers the sales from the crop type including grain seeds and oilseeds, fruits and vegetable seeds, and other seeds. In 2018, the grain seeds and oilseeds segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of a diverse range of grain seeds and oilseeds offered by several vendors will play a significant role in the grain seeds and oilseeds segment to maintain its market position. Also, our seeds market in US report looks at factors such as growth in adoption of GM seeds in the US, increase in government support through farm subsidies and financial aid, and rise in urban farming activities. However, privatization of seeds market in the US, regulatory constraints, and controversies regarding sustainable production of GM seeds may hamper the growth of the seeds in US industry over the forecast period.







Seeds Market in US: Overview



Increasing government support through farm subsidies and financial aid



The agriculture sector in the US is witnessing growth as the government is providing support to farmers during unfavorable weather and supply-demand disruptions. This is done through various policies and initiatives by offering subsidies and financial aids to the farmers. The increasing government support will lead to the expansion of the seeds market in US at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.



Rise in prominence of digital technology in agriculture



Farmers and food producers are increasingly adopting IoT devices such as multispectral sensors and analytics. This provides them various benefits including crop monitoring and helps them to make data-driven decisions. It also enables the farmers to maximize seed output and crop productivity. As a result, the continual penetration of digital technology in agriculture is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the seeds market in US during the forecast period 2019-2023



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of few major players, the seeds market in US is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading seeds manufacturers in the US, that include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., Groupe Limagrain Holding, and Syngenta Crop Protection AG.



Also, the seeds market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



