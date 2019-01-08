NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The overall semiconductor IP market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.78% from 2018 to 2024



The semiconductor IP market is expected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2018 to USD 6.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.78%. Major factors driving the semiconductor IP market include advancement in multicore technology for consumer electronics sector and increasing demand for modern SoC designs. Owing to the benefits such as high switching speed, power efficiency, and the suitability with various consumer electronics and devices, the memory IP market is expected to show a significant growth. Further, the requirement of the better safety and advanced features in automobile gives rise to the necessity of installation of more number of memory devices per vehicle.



The processor IP market for semiconductor IP is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period

The processor IP market is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.Processor IPs have several use cases in consumer electronics and automotive verticals, which also cost high.



These are used in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and infotainment systems in automobile sector. These processors are mainly classified into 3 major processing units such as microprocessor unit (MPU), microcontroller unit (MCU), and digital signal processor (DSP).



The market for automotive vertical is expected to witness highest growth from 2018 to 2024

The semiconductor IP market for automotive is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth of semiconductor IP in the automotive sector is due to increasing application of microprocessor units (MPUs), microcontroller units (MCUs), sensors, analog integrated circuits (ICs), interfaces, and memory in autonomous and premium cars.



Approximately 100 processors are used in a high-end automobile, which makes it a flourishing applications segment in the semiconductor IP market.



APAC is likely to witness highest growth during the forecast period

APAC is expected to lead the semiconductor IP market and also expected to be the fastest growing region.This is mainly attributed to the presence of key manufacturers such as Samsung, Hitachi, Nissan, Panasonic, and Honda.



China, Japan, South Korea, and India offer some of the prolific electronics manufacturers in APAC.Favorable policies by the Chinese Government and increased funding for promoting applications of semiconductors are expected to further drive the semiconductor IP market in China.



Therefore, there is a continuous demand for semiconductor IP in APAC.



Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 55%

• By Designation: Directors -40%, C-Level Executives – 25%, and Others – 35%

• By Region: Americas – 20%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 50%, and RoW – 5%



A few semiconductor IP ecosystem players are as follows: ARM Holdings (UK), Synopsys (US), Cadence (US), Imagination Technologies (UK), Lattice Semiconductor (US), CEVA (US), Rambus (US), Mentor Graphics (US), eMemory (Taiwan), and Sonics (US).



Research Coverage:

This research report segments the global semiconductor IP market on the basis of IP design, IP source, vertical, and geography.The report discusses major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the semiconductor IP market and also include value chain.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall semiconductor IP market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



