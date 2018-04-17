The Shoptalk Team Launches Groceryshop--a New Event Covering the Transformation of the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Grocery Industries



NEW YORK, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind Shoptalk, the world's largest retail and ecommerce conference, announced today the launch of Groceryshop, a new event covering the transformation of consumer packaged goods (CPG), grocery and related industries. Groceryshop will take place in approximately 6 months on October 28-31, 2018, at the Aria in Las Vegas. More than 1,000 attendees are expected at the inaugural event, which will feature over 150 speakers.

Groceryshop covers the evolution of grocery retailers, including supermarkets, mass merchants, convenience stores, drug stores, club/warehouse stores, discount stores and ecommerce players. It also covers the rapid changes in the production and distribution of consumer packaged goods including fresh and packaged foods and beverages along with beauty, personal care, household and health products. Groceryshop addresses the disruptive shifts in how consumers discover, shop and buy these products in an increasingly wide range of stores and online destinations. Throughout, the event deals with the latest technologies, trends and business models.

"Grocery, consumer packaged goods and related industries are undergoing a rapid digital transformation that's changing both the store and online experiences," said Anil D. Aggarwal, founder and chief executive officer of Groceryshop. "Groceryshop brings together established retailers and brands, startups, tech companies, investors, real estate operators, media, analysts and others in an open and friendly environment to create the ecosystem's new community of innovators and to lead the dialogue critical to managing this change."

"Grocery is the last major category in retail to shift online," said Zia Daniell Wigder, co-founder and chief content officer of Groceryshop. "When you look at the percentage of grocery sales that take place online in the U.S. today, it's just 2-3%; significantly lower than other categories like apparel or electronics where ecommerce generates over 20% of all sales. The percentage of ecommerce grocery sales in the U.S. is also lower than in other countries such as the U.K. and China."

"Groceryshop is designed to meet the needs of a sector on the verge of a massive shift. Over the next few years, new omnichannel offerings will emerge which will include new ways to order as well as more convenient delivery and pickup options. The result will be an increase in orders via digital platforms as well as significant changes in physical stores as they become a key part of order fulfillment. As in other categories, price, selection and convenience will ultimately drive consumers to embrace digital shopping. These changes and more are now inevitable in the grocery industry," said Wigder.

The themes addressed at Groceryshop include:

  1. Ecommerce and Digital Transformation
  2. The Future of Brands
  3. Last Mile Delivery and Pickup
  4. The Evolution of the Store
  5. Innovations in the Supply Chain
  6. Trends in Marketing and Loyalty
  7. Catering to New Consumer Expectations
  8. Culture and Leadership for Innovation
  9. Disruptive Technologies and Pioneering Brands
  10. Research and Market Insights

The specific topics covered at Groceryshop include:

  1. Seamless Omnichannel Experiences
  2. CPG Brands and Ecommerce
  3. Evolving Brand/Retailer Relationships
  4. Meal Kits, Subscription Services and Replenishment
  5. Reaching Health- and Wellness-Conscious Consumers
  6. The Future of Voice-Activated Commerce
  7. Emerging Supply Chain Technologies: Blockchain, IoT and Beyond
  8. Emerging Store Technologies: Robotics, Digital Shelves, IoT, VR/AR and Beyond
  9. The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Grocery
  10. Measuring In-Store Shopper Behavior
  11. Advances in Payments and Checkout
  12. New Trends in Product Sourcing
  13. Innovations in Assortment Planning
  14. New Transportation Technologies
  15. VC, Accelerators and Incubators
  16. Sustainability and Transparency
  17. Catering to Convenience
  18. Innovations in Pickup, Delivery and Fulfillment
  19. New Store Formats
  20. Warehouse Logistics: Robotics, Automation and Beyond
  21. Mobile Experiences in Shopper Journey
  22. Next Generation Loyalty
  23. Building a Culture of Innovation: Hiring and Attracting Talent
  24. Organizing for Digital Transformation
  25. Startup Pitch: 15 Early-Stage Grocery and CPG Disruptors

With Groceryshop's unique Hosted Retailers & Brands Program, qualifying individuals from established retailers and brands who take up to eight 15-minute onsite meetings with participating Groceryshop sponsors (two hours of time) receive complimentary tickets to attend Groceryshop as well as $750 travel/hotel reimbursement. Space in this program is limited to 200. Apply at http://groceryshop.com/networking-program/hosted-retailers.

