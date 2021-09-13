The Space Summit 2021: Up-to-Date Information on the Deployment of Life Sciences Technologies in Space Aboard the ISS - Boston, United States, September 30th, 2021 - October 1st, 2021

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Space Summit 2021" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Space Summit 2021 brings together the most up-to-date information on the deployment of life sciences technologies in space aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Registered delegates receive full access to all co-located, concurrent events to maximize scientific exchange and networking. The Space Summit 2021 brings together speakers from various disciplines united by the opportunities to accelerate science and innovation through research in microgravity aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

In this summit, we bring the latest developments relating to stem cells, tissue chips in space, tissue engineering, mechanobiology and 3D-bioprinting in space. The summit features academic as well as industry presentations from stakeholders in the field and invites companies to participate who are looking to develop technologies synergizing with the experiments aboard the ISS.

Jana Stoudemire (Axiom Space) and Marc Giulianotti (International Space Station US National Laboratory) are the Co-Chairpersons of this Conference.

Major Themes Addressed in this Summit:

3D-Printing in Space

Organs-on-Chips in Space

Regenerative Medicine

Flow & Space Chemistry

This conference will be co-located and held concurrently with The Flow Chemistry Summit 2021 providing full access to all attendees for maximal scientific exchange and networking opportunities.

Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination Required in Order to Participate On-Site at this Event. Participants Not Vaccinated for Covid-19 Can Participate Virtually at this Event.



Key Topics Covered:



3D-Bioprinting in Orbit on Station

3D-Organoid Models for Disease in Microgravity Conditions

Effect of Microgravity on Drug Responses

Flow Chemistry and Space Chemistry

Mechanobiology

Impact of Microgravity on Fundamental Stem Cell Properties

Organs-on-Chips as a Platform for Studying Effects of Microgravity on Human Physiology

Tissue Chips in Space NIH/NCATS-ISS US National Laboratory Projects

Tissue Engineering

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4au342

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

