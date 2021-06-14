The Spanish Group, a Translation Company, is Breaking Trends and Destroying Predictions During a Struggling Economy

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine has revealed that The Spanish Group is No. 107 on its prestigious annual listings of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States with two-year revenue growth of 167%. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 18.

"Even in Tough Times, These Companies Are Set on Reinvention. The vision that led Inc. 5000 founders to rapid growth is helping them thrive during this extraordinary crisis" -Leigh Buchanan, editor-at-large for Inc. Magazine.

This achievement is even more notable because it comes when more of our world is becoming digitized and automated, and language services, in particular, are increasingly predicted to struggle. For over a decade, major tech companies like Google and Microsoft have poured millions of dollars into automated language solutions, and countless experts announced a foreseeable end to translators. But what we are learning is that many of our interactions (and the language that facilitates it) cannot be recreated through even the most advanced machine learning.

Quickly expanding into new regions and new industries, including the medical field, The Spanish Group is filling an ever-growing need caused by globalization, a need that many had assumed technology would be able to handle, but has since failed to live up to expectations. Numerous globalizing brands have learned the hard way that translation is more than word replacement, it is built upon cultural and social understanding, and for the foreseeable future, there is no suitable replacement for a skilled native speaker.

"By focusing on native speakers and sourcing the most accomplished language professionals in their fields, The Spanish Group has created a service that is both integral to the day-to-day operations of multiple Fortune 500 corporations, as well as a lifeline for thousands of families and individuals trying to make sense of convoluted immigration policies and requirements" states The Spanish Group's CEO Salvador Ordorica.

The continuing and growing global need for fast, accurate, and easy-to-use language services is shown in how The Spanish Group has exploded in growth. The Spanish Group's recognition by the Annual Inc. 5000 is a much-deserved award and a telling acknowledgment of the future of international trade and business —one that may not be as automated as we once believed.

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the listed companies will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2021 As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

The Spanish Group LLC is a first-class certified translation service that reliably serves the modern needs of global trade, law, and immigration. The Spanish Group's name is synonymous with easy-to-use, affordable language services for individuals, organizations, and multinational corporations.

The Spanish Group started off with a single employee and grew into an incredible story of vision and success. in 2021, multiple government agencies and firms across numerous sectors rely on The Spanish Group to conduct their day-to-day operations. The company has become indispensable to immigrant communities around the world and takes great effort to work with people in their native languages. The Spanish Group helps facilitate thousands of successful Immigration applications each year.

