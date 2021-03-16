The Stunning Elemental Beauty of Mountains, Trees, and Deep Water - Native Idaho Realtor, Stephanie Suko, Focuses on Listings of Serene Pacific Northwest Lake Living

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephanie Suko recently announced she had officially started her real estate business in the North Idaho region. As a native of the area, Suko focuses on clientele looking to purchase a seasonal vacation home or those seeking to retire to the area and take full advantage of lake life. Suko offers confidential, first-class real estate services, specializing in luxury residential, luxury waterfront, and vacation properties. As a member of the National Association of Realtors, Coeur d'Alene Association of Realtors and Hayden Chamber of Commerce, Suko is an impeccable professional with decades of business experience who leverages her deep knowledge of the area with the regional property market for her clients.

Of her extensive experience, Suko said: "I've been in the high-level retail business since 1983, with 25 of those years in management, taking care of hundreds of employees – so working for myself was just the next best evolution. I'm an agent because I absolutely love this area, the people and the business. North Idaho is one of the friendliest places in the country. Plus, it's so close to Spokane it's like getting two wonderful cities for the price of one. It's a perfect place to relocate for anyone, no matter where you are on the life spectrum. Whether you're a new family, or someone who wants to retire with a piece of lakefront to call your own – the Coeur d'Alene/Spokane region is gorgeous."

Of the population boom in the area, Suko remarked: "There are plenty of jobs to be had in the area with an easy commute to Spokane, WA. as well – both are great options, made easy with the interstate. Washington doesn't have an income tax and Idaho is less regulated than some of the western states. Over the past few years, we've seen a lot of new faces from major cities in the west for that reason. Coeur d'Alene is anything but typical: All of the nearby lakes are absolutely beautiful, and you have all the outdoor activities you'd expect, like boating, kayaking, fishing, swimming, snowboarding, snow skiing, etc. While the city of Coeur d'Alene has a small-town feel – for instance, it's a very walkable town; people are fitness conscious, with lots of athletic events. There are also plenty of great restaurants, craft-coffee cafes, craft beer, shopping, and all those important details you might be used to from a big city. The city itself is also surrounded by spectacular mountains and forests – with all the activities those regions have to offer. So it's really the best of both worlds: rural and urban."

