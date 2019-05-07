NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



The rise in the use of SB latex in numerous end-user applications will drive the styrene-butadiene (SB) latex market growth in the forthcoming years. SB latex is used in certain adhesives applications, ranging from lamination and PSA to wood assembly, and sealants and caulks applications. It exhibits high performance, excellent adhesion, flexibility, and durability, and has low VOC content and is resistant to water and high temperatures. SB latex is added to cement and mortar for resistance to water, reducing shrinkage, good elasticity, and improving adhesion. Moreover, it is also used in the manufacture of water-based paints and coatings. Therefore, the increasing use of SB latex in the various end-user application will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the styrene butadiene (SB) latex market will register a CAGR of almost 2% by 2023.



Increase in demand from paper and paperboard packaging industry

One of the growth drivers of the global styrene butadiene (SB) latex market is the increase in demand from paper and paperboard packaging industry. The ban on plastic is likely to fuel the demand for non- plastic packaging, preferably paper packaging. The growing use of paper and cardboard packaging is expected to drive the demand for SB latex in the forecast period.

Butadiene and styrene supply constraints

One of the challenges in the growth of the global styrene butadiene (SB) latex market is the butadiene and styrene supply constraints. The storage of butadiene creates a supply-demand imbalance in the global SB latex market. These supply constraints will negatively impact the global SB latex market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Factors such as increasing demand from paper and paper board packaging industry and rise in use of SB latex in numerous end-users' applications will provide considerable growth opportunities to global styrene butadiene (SB) latex market. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



