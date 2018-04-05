The tension control market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.65%, from 2017 to 2022

NEW YORK, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05371679



The tension control market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 891.4 million in 2017 to USD 1,118.8 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.65%, from 2017 to 2022. The increasing demand for automated tension control and the rising transition toward flexible printing and packaging from rigid packaging are driving the market across the world. High capital costs for installation is a major restraint for the tension control market.



The manual segment is expected to hold the largest share of the tension control market, by type, during the forecast period.

The manual segment is expected to dominate the tension control market during the forecast period.The presence of small-scale printing & packaging industry in developing economies such as China, India, and Indonesia is expected to drive the manual tension control segment because of low operational and installation costs associated with it.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest tension control market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific: The largest market for tension control.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for tension control.The rapid growth in the flexible printing & packaging industry, especially in the food & beverages sector in Asia Pacific has created demand for the flexible packaging machinery, thereby boosting the demand for tension control in Asia Pacific.



China, India, and Indonesia are expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period.



Breakdown of Primaries

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 51%, Tier 2 - 30%, Tier 3 - 19%

• By Designation: C-Level - 31%, D -Level- 43%, Others - 26%



By Region: Asia Pacific - 30%, Europe - 27%, North America - 22%, Middle East - 11%, South America - 6%, Africa - 4%

Note: The tier of the companies has been defined on the basis of their total revenue; as of 2016: Tier 1 = >USD 5 million, Tier 2 = USD 1 million to USD 5 million, and Tier 3 =

Note: Others includes product engineers, sales managers, regional managers, consultants, and technical experts.

Leading players in the tension control market are Maxcess (US), Montalvo (US), Erhardt+Leimer (Germany), FMS (Switzerland), and Re (Italy).



Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the tension control market by module, type, end-user, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Why buy this report?

1. The report identifies and addresses key markets for the implementation of tension controls in the paper, printing & packaging industry, which would help system providers review the growth in demand.

2. The report helps solution providers understand the pulse of the market and provide insights into drivers, restraints, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and will help in making strategic decisions.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05371679



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-tension-control-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-465-from-2017-to-2022-300625221.html