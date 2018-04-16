The thin-film encapsulation (TFE) market for materials is likely to grow at a CAGR of 26.1%

LONDON, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5377124



The thin-film encapsulation market for materials is expected to reach USD 101.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period. The trend of thin-film encapsulation using inkjet printing, and rapid adoption of flexible OLED displays for smartphones and smart wearables significantly drive the market growth, while the development of flexible glass acts as a major restraint to the market growth.



Flexible OLED lighting segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the thin-film encapsulation market for materials during the forecast period

The demand for flexible OLED lightings is expected to grow at the highest CAGR as the adoption of OLED lightings in automotive applications is likely to increase rapidly during the forecast period.In the past 3 years, several automotive companies have collaborated with lighting manufacturers to develop OLED lighting solutions for cars.



OLED lighting solutions can offer better efficiency than conventional incandescent lighting; they also provide opportunities to put a light in new and sometimes startling places and modes that are only starting to emerge in the rapidly changing field.



APAC expected to witness the highest demand for thin-film encapsulation materials during the forecast period

APAC accounted for the largest share of the thin-film encapsulation market for materials in 2017.Major display panel and brand product manufacturers are based in China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and Hong Kong.



South Korea accounted for 74.2% of TFE material demand in APAC in 2017 owing to the presence of industry leaders, such as Samsung and LG Display in the country. Further, the demand for thin-film encapsulation materials from China is expected to increase rapidly during 2018–2023 as various Chinese players, such as BOE Technology and CSOT, are planning to construct facilities to manufacture flexible OLED panels.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key experts. Following is the breakup of the profile of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 20%, Tier 2 = 35%, and Tier 3 = 45%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 40%, Directors = 35%, and Others = 25%

• By Region: North America = 30%, Europe = 40%, and APAC = 30%



The leading suppliers of thin-film encapsulation equipment and materials in the market are Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea), LG Chem (South Korea), Universal Display Corp. (UDC) (US), Applied Materials (US), 3M (US), Veeco Instruments (US), Kateeva (US), Toray Industries (Japan), BASF (Rolic) (Germany), Meyer Burger (Switzerland), Aixtron (Germany), Bystronic Glass (Germany), AMS Technologies (Germany), and Angstrom Engineering (Canada). Key innovators profiled in this report include Beneq (Finland), Encapsulix (France), Lotus Applied Technology (US), Vitriflex (US), and Picodeon (Finland).



Research Coverage:

The report estimates the market size and future growth potential of the thin-film encapsulation materials across different segments such as application and geography. Moreover, the report includes the industry trends, market dynamics, and competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, and recent developments.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

• This report segments the thin-film encapsulation market for materials comprehensively and provides the closest market sizes for the applications across different geographic regions.

• The report helps stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

• This report would help stakeholders to understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem and major developments such as product launches and developments, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and recent developments in the thin-film encapsulation market.



