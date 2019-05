The Top 7 U.S. Aerospace & Defense Companies, 2019 - Insights Into the Strategies & Plans Being Conceptualized, Developed & Pursued

DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 7 U.S. Aerospace & Defense Companies - Annual Strategy Dossier - 2019 - Boeing, General Dynamics, GE Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, United Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Defense Spending has been on a steady upswing since the past couple of years with the same reaching the $1.8 trillion mark for 2018, the highest level since the post cold war low of 1998, while registering a 2.6% year on year growth driven by the radical transformation of geopolitical dynamics and equations with the dismantling of traditional rule based world order and the transition away from the typical unipolar world, which had prevailed since the end of Cold war. The same has been further exacerbated by the Trump led U.S. administration's squandering of the traditional global leadership role under the America First policy which has led to realignment of relationships with the key NATO & other allies with the mandate to increase defense spending to the 2% level of GDP.



The Global Defense Spending is led by the U.S. & China which collectively accounted for over 50% of the total global defense spending for 2018, with the U.S. registering its first major increase in defense spending since 2010. The continued development of military capabilities by China & the resurgence of Russia as a key regional power over the years have already induced a shift in the overall U.S. strategy towards competition with near peer adversaries as against counter-terrorism operations, which had been the focus earlier. This shift in strategic focus entails fast tracked procurement of systems & hardware to maintain numerical superiority, rapid development & deployment of next generation capabilities to plug existing & potential capabilities gaps and to retain the traditional, long standing strategic capabilities overmatch against adversaries along with continued R&D pursuits to maintain technological edge.



The U.S. defense industrial base has been on a renaissance of sorts over the recent years given the rapid transformation & evolution of geo-political dynamics & ongoing conflicts across some parts of the world. The modernization & upgrade of existing systems & hardware and their replacement with proven technologies and current, off the shelf solutions is providing significant growth opportunities to the U.S. based defense industrial base as showcased by the initiation of a number of new, large ticket defense procurement programs over the recent years, which in the land systems domain include, JLTV for replacement of ageing & obsolete HMMWVs, Capabilities upgrade for the M1 Abrams MBTs & M2 Bradley and New contract Awards under AMPV & ACV 1.1 programs.

Key contract awards across other domains include, the award of development contracts for the next generation of rotorcrafts under the strategic Future Vertical Lift (JMR-FVL) program, the next generation strategic bomber B-21 Raider under the LRS-B program, USAF's UH-1N replacement program, the Navy's upcoming program for the replacement of its TH-57 trainer helicopter fleet & the phased replacement of its destroyer & submarine fleets and the re-engining of the U.S. Army's AH-64 Apache and UH-60 BlackHawk helicopter fleets, under the Improved Engine Turbine Program (IETP).

The same trend is being echoed across most other parts of the world with a similar focus. Commercial aviation, one of the largest industry segments, too, continues with its one of the longest super-cycles with record order backlogs across industry OEMs bolstering top line growth throughout the industry value chain.



Thus, with acknowledgement of strong external threat perceptions, there is political consensus on fast tracked modernization, upgrade & replacements, which have been further corroborated by technological developments by the industry which are promising next generation capabilities at a workable & optimized TCO proposition. The U.S. based defense industrial base, thus, is readily gearing up with a spurt in activity and is looking forward to a long & much anticipated activity boom with most OEMs reinvigorating their industrial bases, in line with the age of disruptive technologies, led by digitalization, additive manufacturing, unmanned & optionally manned operating capabilities & artificial intelligence, for making the most of this current phase of demand upswing.

Study Coverage

Against this dynamic & rapidly evolving market & industry landscape, the report provides comprehensive analysis of the overarching strategy focus and insights into the Strategies & Plans being conceptualized, developed & pursued by the North America's Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies for the near to medium term horizon as the industry braces up for a significant growth phase ahead.



The report is unique with reference to its core focus on deep qualitative analysis of strategies & plans for the industry OEMs. The report also provides a comprehensive SWOT framework analysis on the Top 7 U.S. Aerospace & Defense primes covered in the report providing useful insights into each player's respective strengths and weaknesses. The report concludes with analysis of key trends, market conditions, potential growth opportunities and outlook for the global aerospace & defense industry.



Companies Mentioned



GE Aviation

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

The Boeing Company

United Technologies

Key Topics Covered



Section 1 - Business Structure & Snapshot - For the U.S. Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Business Portfolio & Structure

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding Pattern & Structure

Section 2 - Financial Performance Snapshot - Charts & Analysis for each Company:

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Section 3 - Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each of the Top 7 Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome

Opportunities for Growth

Threats to be Mitigated

Section 4 - Strategy Focus - For Each of the TOP 7 U.S. Aerospace & Defense Primes

Lockheed Martin Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

Raytheon Company

GE Aviation

United Technologies Corporation

Section 5 - Key Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for each of the Top 7 Industry OEMs

Business Portfolio Structure, Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans - U.S. & International Markets

R&D and Technology Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business & Corporate Strategies & Plans

Strategies & Plans for Key Programs

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 6 - Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 7 - Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8 - Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 9 - Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense

Global Defense Spending Trends

Top 5 Defense Spending Nations & Budgetary Trends

Key Growth & Technology Investment Priority Areas

Key Upcoming Defense Programs

Emerging Technologies

Market Outlook & Growth Projections

