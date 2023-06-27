The Trading Pit® and GBE Brokers Forge Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize Global Trading Landscape

News provided by

The Trading Pit

27 Jun, 2023, 02:00 ET

LIECHTENSTEIN, Germany, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multi-asset prop trading firm, The Trading Pit, and CFD broker, GBE Brokers, are excited to announce a transformative partnership designed to reinvent the global trading ecosystem and offer limitless potential to traders.


This new collaboration breaks boundaries by providing an expansive suite of trading instruments. Traders can now utilise a versatile platform to navigate markets and optimise their investments. The partnership avails over 400 tradable assets, including Forex, Indices, Commodities, Metals, Bonds, Futures, Equities, Energies, and Cryptos, offering an exhaustive range of choices to fit different trading styles.

By providing an exceptional trading environment, The Trading Pit® and GBE Brokers are committed to the success of traders. The partnership features the popular MT4 platform, celebrated for its intuitive interface and powerful features. The traders can benefit from spreads starting at 0 pips, which minimises trading costs while maximising profit potential. The platform's ultra-fast order execution allows traders to seize real-time opportunities and stay ahead of the competition. Additionally, high liquidity ensures seamless trade execution even during turbulent market conditions.

"We're incredibly excited about our partnership with GBE Brokers," says Christoph Radecker, co-founder of The Trading Pit®. " We can significantly enhance our services by aligning with a respected CFD provider like GBE Brokers. We believe this partnership complements our goals perfectly and will bring immense value to our esteemed clients."

By amalgamating diverse trading solutions, advanced technology, market insights, and robust security measures, The Trading Pit® and GBE Brokers are set to redefine the global prop trading experience. The partnership presents an unmatched proposition for traders, equipping them to excel in their trading journey.

About The Trading Pit®

The Trading Pit® is a pioneering multi-asset prop trading firm committed to redefining trading and investment standards. We empower talented traders across 200+ countries with the capital to succeed and achieve financial freedom.

About GBE Brokers

GBE Brokers is a licensed and regulated CFD broker with solid banking and financial market experience. Motivated by their aspiration to democratise online trading for private individuals, they have successfully incorporated inventive solutions and user-friendly platforms.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129587/The_Trading_Pit_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Trading Pit

Also from this source

The Trading Pit® and GBE Brokers Forge Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize Global Trading Landscape

The Trading Pit® und GBE Brokers schmieden strategische Allianz um weltweit das Trading zu revolutionieren

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.