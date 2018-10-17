The Transformation of the Global Energy Sector is mainly Fueled by the Adoption and Integration of Digital Solutions and Advanced Materials

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Sensors and Advanced Material Technologies Driving Opportunities in Energy Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing population creates the need for sustainable and continuous energy supply. Traditional transmission and distribution grids have been witnessing significant transformation. The transformation is primarily fueled by the integration of technological advancements, such as data analytics, smart sensors and automation, for a smarter grid with improved grid security and grid reliability.



Apart from the digitization of the grid, scientific advancements in material science contribute to the growing need for off-shore deployment of renewable power. Increased research focus is witnessed in developing reliable and cost-effective foundation structures for off-shore wind power installations. Self-healing materials have the potential to improve the safety of off-shore wind turbines.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Process and Methodology

2.0 Impact of Sensors and Advanced Material Technologies in the Energy Industry

2.1 Energy Sector is Undergoing a Drastic Transition Phase, in Adopting Digital Solutions and Advanced Materials

3.0 Sensors and Advanced Material Technologies Driving Opportunities in the Energy Industry - Definitions

3.1 Technology Definitions

4.0 Sensors and Advanced Material Technologies Driving Opportunities in the Energy Industry

4.1 Sensor & Data Management

4.1.1 Smart Sensors to See Healthy Growth, Backed by the Emergence of Advanced Data Management Technologies

4.1.2 Autonomous Vehicles and Drones to Drive Demand of Smart Sensor Solutions

4.1.3. Funding Trends Point Toward Platforms, Artificial Intelligence, and Integration with LiDAR Technologies

4.1.4. Innovator Ecosystem

4.1.5. Key Questions for Strategy Planning

4.2 Self-healing Materials for Towers and Turbines

4.2.1 Materials Facilitating Development of Products with Long Lifespan and Tunable Properties

4.2.2 Building & Construction Sector Is Expected to Have a Short Term Impact Followed by Oil & Gas, Alternative Energy, and Marine

4.2.3 China Leads in IP Filing and Private Funding is Prominent across Regions

4.2.4 Innovator Ecosystem

4.2.5 Key Questions for Strategy Planning

4.3 Foundation Structures for Offshore Wind

4.3.1 Europe Leads the Offshore Wind Market and Hence the Foundations Market

4.3.2 461 Patents Have Been Filed for Offshore Wind Foundations

4.3.3 Need for New Materials and Foundations Will Affect the Chemical and Construction Sectors

4.3.4 Key Industry Participants

4.3.5 Key Questions for Strategy Planning

4.4 Distribution Automation Systems

4.4.1 Distribution Automation is Crucial in Preparing the Distribution Grid for the Integration of Grid Edge Resources

4.4.2 Government Regulation and Funding Are Crucial for DA Adoption

4.4.3 Securing the Data and Ensuring Timely Data Transfer are Necessary

4.4.4 Companies to Watch

4.4.5 Key Questions for Strategy Planning

4.5 Bifacial Solar Photovoltaics

4.5.1 Increase in Solar Photovoltaics Energy Efficiency Will Drive Bifacial Market Growth

4.5.2 Private Funding is Currently the Major Driver for Innovative Companies in Bifacial Solar Sector

4.5.3 Key Innovators

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7mc9rg/the?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

