The Transformative Power of the Lived Experiences of Women Just in Time for Wellness Month

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformational mindset and success coach Leisse Wilcox (http://leissewilcox.com) is launching her first book, To Call Myself Beloved: a Story of Hope, Healing, and Coming Home, on Aug. 11, 2020, on Amazon.com. Wilcox is also celebrating the release with a Virtual Launch Party on Aug. 11; to celebrate with Leisse Wilcox, join the virtual party.

Equal parts self-help, memoir, and cozied up on the couch talking to a trusted friend, To Call Myself Beloved details Leisse's process of overcoming childhood trauma, divorce, and breast cancer, and how it has led her to find clarity in what she wants, confidence in who she is, and the courage to stay true to both — and, specifically, how other women can, too.

In her book, Leisse describes how she combines the wisdom of her lived experience together with strategic self-development techniques to help women transform their dark, heavy, uncomfortable, and scary experiences into something beautiful, light, golden, and uniquely their own through a unique process she calls Emotional Alchemy. Leisse has been featured in Forbes, TEDx, Elephant Journal, NPR, Thrive Global, ABC 7, Medium, the Toronto Star, and more.

"This is the book I wish had existed when I was going through the process of waking up my own life," states author Leisse Wilcox. "I'm proud to be able to share my lived experience through a lot of adversity and have it become a catalyst for positive change for other women. This book will change your life."

To Call Myself Beloved is published by YGT Mama, a boutique publishing house for mission-driven women.

Leisse Wilcox is a transformational mindset + success coach who is changing the global conversation on emotional health and self-love.

Featured in Forbes, ABC, Elephant Journal, the Toronto Star, and Thrive Global, Leisse's intention is to guide people to come home to themselves, giving them permission to live authentically.

A passionate (and TEDx) speaker, dynamic thought leader, author, NLP practitioner, top podcast host, cancer survivor, mom of three, and taco enthusiast, her entire experience has been about coming home to her truest self and to call herself "beloved," knowing intimately that changing the world starts by making the changes we want to see within ourselves first.

Catch the author of "To Call Myself Beloved: a Story of Hope, Healing, and Coming Home" on Season 2 of Amazon Prime's The Social Movement and contact her via LeisseWilcox.com for online courses and to work privately with her.

