The Truth of a Mother's Journey Through Her Child's Opioid Addiction

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 1, 2017, Lou Alpert awoke to a phone call from her son telling her to turn on CNN. On the television screen she saw images of her daughter, Crystal Champ, homeless and visibly pregnant. The headline-making story of Crystal being confronted by an Albuquerque policeman while shooting up heroin in an alley went viral, shattering the privacy of this family struggling with an addicted loved one.

According to statistics reported by the US Department of Health and Human Services, and the National Institute of Drug Abuse in January 2019 over 130 people die every day from opioid related drug overdoses. The CDC posted that in 68% of the more than 70,200 drug overdose deaths in 2017 involved an opioid. CNN itself reported that the number of opioid prescriptions dispensed in 2017 was over 200 million with over 11 million misusing their prescriptions.

Lou's memoir, Surrender: A Love Letter to My Daughter (April 2019, Hybrid Global Publishing) helped Lou find a way through the sadness, anger, and lack of control she felt as her daughter spiraled deeper and deeper into a life of addiction, delinquency, and homelessness. In it, Lou shares her experiences with honesty, compassion, and humor in the hopes of helping anyone who's found themselves swept up in the opioid crisis, hiding in the shadows, and trying to cope with the chaos of living with an addict.

Her candid story delves into how she grieved for her child lost to addiction, moved past the co-dependency she shared with Crystal, and gained hard-won wisdom on how families can regain trust and ultimately heal. As she says, "I learned that Crystal's addiction and subsequent path was not about me. It never had been. I was not responsible for putting the needle in her arm and I would not be responsible for taking it out."

While the media coverage of President Trump's State of the Union address honoring the policeman who adopted Crystal's baby has waned, for Lou and her family, the journey continues.

For more information, please visit Lou Alpert's Books or contact Deborah.Kohan@finnpartners.com.

SOURCE Lou Alpert