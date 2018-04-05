The wireless data radio modem market is expected to reach USD 724.1 million by 2023 from USD 594.4 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.03% during the forecast period. The dominance of radio modems in SCADA and telemetry applications and growing demand for radio modems in agricultural drones and surveys are some of the factors driving the growth of the wireless data radio modem market. However, the requirement of high initial investment, and stiff competition from the alternatives such as Sigfox, LoRa, and NB–IoT are the restraints for the market.



The market for UAV drone wireless data radio modems is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The UAV drone wireless data radio modem market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR between 2018 and 2023.These modems offer convenient and flexible means to the operators to ensure the safety of the inspection staff, which motivates them to work efficiently.



Moreover, drones equipped with radio modems are mostly used for the commercial applications, such as agriculture, survey and mapping, search and rescue, firefighting, photography, film industry, disaster management, and law enforcement.



SCADA and telemetry is expected to hold the largest size of the general-purpose wireless data radio modem market during the forecast period

The SCADA and telemetry is expected to hold the largest share of the general-purpose wireless data radio modem market during the forecast period. The lower operational expenditure and higher reliability in the line-of-sight wireless communications make the wireless data radio modems suitable for the SCADA and telemetry application in small and medium process industries.



North America is expected to hold the largest size of wireless data radio modem market in 2018

This report covers the market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).The wireless data radio modem market in North America is driven by factors such as the rising demand for industrial automation, transportation, and supportive government programs.



North America ranks first in terms of the deployment of various intelligent transportation systems (ITS), such as advanced transportation management systems, advanced traveler information systems, ITS-enabled pricing systems, and commercial vehicle operations. The ITS industry has a major positive economic impact on the US and contributes significantly to enable the US economy to move forward and continue to grow. The US is the major country driving the growth of the market in this region



Breakdown of profile of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 27%, Tier 2 = 41%, and Tier 3 = 32%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 26%, Directors = 40%, and Others = 34%

• By Region: North America = 47%, Europe = 28%, APAC = 19%, and RoW = 6%



SATEL OY (Finland), Motorola Solutions (US), Schneider Electric (France), Digi International (US), Pacific Crest (US), Advantech B+B SmartWorx (US), FreeWave Technologies (US), Cohda Wireless (Australia), Campbell Scientific (US), and Harris Corporation (US) are the major players in the wireless data radio modem market.



Research Coverage:

• The market based on product type covers general-purpose and UAV drone wireless data radio modems.

• The market based on operating range covers the data modems operating over short range and long range.

• The market based on application specific to product type covers the SCADA and telemetry, mining and geo-exploration, transportation, machine control, and precision farming.

• The geographic analysis is done with regard to 4 major regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. RoW comprises South America, and the Middle East and Africa.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

From an insight perspective, this research report is focused on various levels of analysis such as industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and value chain analysis. This report also provides the company profiles, which present the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the studied market, high-growth regions, and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market penetration: Comprehensive information on various types of products and operating range offered by the top players in the overall wireless data radio modem market.

• Product development/innovation: Detailed insights regarding research and development (R&D) activities, emerging technologies, and product launches in the wireless data radio modem market.

• Market development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets along with the analysis of the markets for wireless data radio modems across regions.

• Market diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the overall wireless data radio modem market.

• Competitive assessment: In-depth assessment of the market ranking analysis, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the wireless data radio modem market.



