The UK Government Set To Take Part In Pride Activities Across The Americas

NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The British Government will celebrate LGBT rights by participating in local Pride events in 26 cities across the Americas (including the US, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Uruguay, and Chile) this year, as part of VisitBritain's Love is GREAT campaign. The UK is a champion of LGBT equality and proudly celebrates pride with representatives of the UK government participating in a series of events across the US, ranging from pride marches to community-based events.

Sir Kim Darroch, British Ambassador to the US, said, "The UK was the first foreign government to march in Pride parades in the US, and we continue to participate each year because celebrating diversity, protecting human rights and promoting open society are core British values. But there is more we can do.

Last year, the UK launched a survey to understand the experiences of LGBT people living in the UK. More than 100,000 people completed the survey, and this year, we'll be publishing the results – the largest LGBT survey of its type in the world. This information will help us design the next steps in promoting LGBT equality in the UK."

The UK continues to be recognised as one of the most progressive countries in the world for LGBT rights and a friendly, welcoming destination for all.

Paul Gauger, Senior Vice President of the Americas, VisitBritain, said, "Whether you travel for culture, local flavour, thrills, or even love – there is something for everyone across Pride season and beyond.

Alongside our new 'I Travel For' campaign, VisitBritain's dedicated LGBT 'Love is GREAT' campaign highlights the unexpected experiences to be had in our thriving cities, vast countryside and spectacular coastline. It showcases the destination as a truly accepting, open and welcoming place for all people, which is so important when choosing a place to visit."

Britain & LGBT Rights

The UK has had civil partnerships for more than a decade, and equal marriage became legal in 2014 in England, Wales and Scotland. In 2002, same-sex couples were granted equal rights to adopt. Since 2005, transgender people can change their legal gender in the UK, granting them a new birth certificate and affording them full legal recognition of their acquired sex.

The UK is renowned as one of the most progressive in Europe for LGBT rights by ILGA-Europe, which is a testament to the achievements that have been made. One of the core objectives of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office's Magna Carta Fund for Human Rights and Democracy is increased respect for equality and non-discrimination for all members of society.

Love is GREAT

VisitBritain, the UK's national tourism agency, launched the Love is GREAT campaign in 2014 to welcome the new same-sex marriage law in England, Wales and Scotland. The campaign highlights Britain as an all-embracing holiday choice for LGBT visitors, offering unique experiences – from city breaks to countryside escapes – which are easily accessible and open to all, regardless of sexuality.

The campaign is part of VisitBritain's new 2018 global campaign, 'I Travel For…', to boost tourism to Britain. 'I Travel For…' uses short films and storytelling to shine the spotlight on unexpected experiences and less-explored destinations in Britain, alongside its globally renowned and iconic landmarks and attractions. The campaign aligns the passions that motivate people to travel with experiences that can only be had in Britain, inspiring overseas visitors to book a trip right now.

visitbritain.com/loveisgreat lists an array of choices for the LGBT traveller, including arts and cultural festivals, sports and activity clubs, Britain's best gay and lesbian nightlife, plus a vast spectrum of LGBT-owned and LGBT-welcoming accommodation throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Also featured on the site are LGBT city guides to London, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Bristol, Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester, Birmingham, and Brighton.

In 2018, overseas visits to the UK are forecast to break the 40 million mark for the first time, reaching 41.7 million, up 4.4% on 2017. Spending from overseas is forecast to reach $37.3 billion (£26.9 billion), up 6.8% on 2017.

VisitBritain expects about 4.1 million visits from the US to the UK in 2018 – with our latest official statistics (January to September 2017) showing about 15% growth year-on-year in visits. Forward bookings from the US to the UK from May to October 2018 are tracking ahead compared to the same period last year (+2% according to ForwardKeys, as of 30th April).

The UK government will participate in Pride activities in these cities across the Americas in 2018:

Atlanta, GA Austin, TX Belo Horizonte , BR Boston, MA Charlotte, NC Chicago, IL Denver, CO Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA Mexico City , MX Miami, FL Minneapolis, MN Montevideo , UY Montreal , CN New York, NY Ottawa , CN Providence, RI Raleigh, NC Recife , BR Rio de Janeiro , BR San Francisco, CA Santiago , CL Sao Paulo , BR Toronto , CN Vancouver , CN Washington, DC

