The United Association Showcases Innovative Daikin Technology

HARMONY, Pa., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Steamfitters Local 449 and the United Association host HVAC-R Expo at the newly opened Steamfitters Technology Center outside of Pittsburgh, April 13-14. The event aims to bring together tradespeople with more than 60 companies from the heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry to showcase and learn about the latest technology.

The technology center, which opened in January 2017, features a donated 200-ton WMC Magnitude magnetic bearing water-cooled chiller from Daikin Applied. This chiller technology is an industry-leading innovation that can help building owners save up to $4 million over the life of the chiller. And, its oil-free design and compressor technology yields sustainable efficiency and requires new knowledge and skill among tradespeople who support building owners.

"Daikin is deeply committed to investing in the next generation of HVAC," said Kirk Thorne, Daikin Applied Americas, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Aftermarket. "Our donation of chiller technology extends beyond supporting the building's HVAC needs; it's a clear signal of how our industry can better prepare HVAC tradespeople to serve customers in the future. Our efforts with the UA and the Thermaltech team in Pittsburgh are aimed at creating better outcomes and developing more advanced expertise within the HVAC trade."

"Industry partnership is a critical element to our ability to educate, develop, and grow our technicians and attract more into the field to support future HVAC needs of building owners in Pittsburgh," said Ken Broadbent, business manager, Steamfitters Local 449. "Showcasing our new Technology Center gives us the platform to also shed light on the opportunities for both experienced technicians as well as those who might be looking to start their new trade career."

Working as team—the United Association, Daikin, and Daikin's sales representative Thermaltech—seek to educate the next generation of HVAC technicians on the latest chiller and HVAC technology. Daikin and Thermaltech team members will also provide training as part of the Expo event.

"The training sessions and the opportunity to connect with tradespeople is a valuable opportunity for our team," said Joe Roetering, president of Thermaltech. "Together, we bring knowledge and expertise to the Pittsburgh market that will help service organizations and building owners create better outcomes – where people live, work, learn, and live."

For more information on the HVAC-R Expo and the various training opportunities available in the Pittsburgh area, visit the Steamfitters local 449 website.

About Daikin Applied

Daikin Applied, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd, designs and manufactures technologically advanced commercial HVAC systems for customers around the world. Customers turn to Daikin with confidence that they will experience outstanding performance, reliability and energy efficiency. Daikin Applied equipment, solutions and services are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service, and parts offices. For more information or the name of your local Daikin Applied representative, call 800-432-1342 or visit, www.DaikinApplied.com.

About Daikin Industries Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. is a Forbes 1000 global company with 2014 revenues of nearly $16 billion and more than 60,000 employees worldwide, making it the largest HVAC manufacturer in the world. Daikin is engaged primarily in the development, manufacture, sales and aftermarket support of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) equipment, refrigerants and other chemicals, as well as oil hydraulic products. Daikin was named one of the world's most innovative companies by Forbes magazine. For more information, visit www.daikin.com.

About Thermaltech

Thermaltech represents the most innovative HVAC equipment manufacturers serving both the comfort and process needs of the commercial, institutional, and industrial markets. Combined with our expertise in energy efficient HVAC system design and green building methods, we are able to offer cost-effective solutions that provide both a low environmental impact and a high return on investment for customers.

About the United Association

The United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the United States, Canada (UA), affiliated with the national building trades, represents approximately 340,000 plumbers, pipefitters, sprinkler fitters, service technicians and welders in local unions across North America. We also honor a federation agreement with both the Australian Plumbing Trades Employees Union (PTEU) and Irish Technical, Engineering Electrical Union (TEEU).

Media Contact:

Julie Carver, Director of Marketing Strategy

Julie.Carver@daikinapplied.com

763-551-5651

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-united-association-showcases-innovative-daikin-technology-300629615.html

SOURCE Daikin Applied

Related Links

http://www.DaikinApplied.com

