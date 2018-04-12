NEW YORK, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing need for unmanned traffic management solutions to manage the rising drone operations and the increasing investments for UTM solution development are the major factors driving the unmanned traffic management market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05376213



The unmanned traffic management market is estimated to be USD 538.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,960.6 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.28% from 2018 to 2025. The unmanned traffic management market is anticipated to witness strong growth over the next few decades on account of the increasing need for safe and efficient unmanned aircraft operations. The increasing adoption of unmanned aircraft in commercial applications is further expected to boost the market growth from 2018 to 2025.



Based on component, the services segment is estimated to lead the unmanned traffic management market in 2018.

Based on component, the services segment is estimated to lead the unmanned traffic management market in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased use of UTM services in various application areas, such as weather, flight information, emergency response, network & connectivity, and communication.



Based on solution, the communication infrastructure segment is estimated to lead the unmanned traffic management market during the forecast period.

Based on solution, the communication infrastructure segment is estimated to lead the unmanned traffic management market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the varied use of communication infrastructures, such as data link communication, wireless communication, drone-to-drone communication, and data exchange, for the safe operation of unmanned air vehicles.



Based on end-use, the surveillance & monitoring segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the surveillance & monitoring segment of the unmanned traffic management market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rise in the deployment of UAVs for surveillance & monitoring.



Based on type, the persistent segment is estimated to lead the unmanned traffic management market from 2018 to 2025.

Based on type, the persistent UTM segment is estimated to lead the unmanned traffic management market from 2018 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rise in the need for drones for commercial applications such as vehicle traffic monitoring.



North America is estimated to lead the unmanned traffic management market in 2018, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to lead the unmanned traffic management market in 2018. North America is a major hub for the commercial drone industry, and the increasing investments in the development of UTM solutions by government agencies and private players from the US and Canada are expected to boost the market growth from 2018 to 2025.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the unmanned traffic management market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives– 35%, Manager Level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Rest of the World – 5%



Key companies in the unmanned traffic management market include Management Frequentis (Austria), Leonardo Finmeccania (Italy), AirMap (US), Altitude Angel (UK), Thales Group (France), Harris Corporation (US), Skyward IO (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Nova Systems (Australia), Unifly (Belgium), and PrecisionHawk (US).



Research Coverage

The report analyzes the unmanned traffic management market on the basis of component, (hardware equipment, software tools, and services) wherein services is further divided into security services, flight services, and information services; solution (communication infrastructure, navigation infrastructure, surveillance infrastructure); end-use (agriculture & forestry, logistics & transportation, surveillance & monitoring); type (persistent, non-persistent) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses—industry analysis (industry trends); market share analysis of top players; competitive leadership and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments in the unmanned traffic management market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on unmanned traffic management offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the unmanned traffic management market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets–the report analyzes the unmanned traffic management market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the unmanned traffic management market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the unmanned traffic management market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05376213



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-unmanned-traffic-management-market-is-estimated-to-be-usd-538-2-million-in-2018-and-is-projected-to-reach-usd-1-960-6-million-by-2025--at-a-cagr-of-20-28-300628992.html