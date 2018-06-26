NEW YORK, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End-use (Fire Department, Private Transport, Government, Hospital Owned, Volunteer), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



The U.S. emergency medical services (EMS) products market is anticipated to reach USD 15.09 billion by 2025 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Burgeoning demand for emergency care, mounting cases of trauma, and growing healthcare spending are the key factors escalating the growth of the market.



Emergency departments manage patients with medical, obstetric, and surgical emergencies.The department is also equipped to treat injuries, infections, heart attacks, asthma, and acute pregnancy complications.



The U.S. has hospital-based emergency departments as well as independent emergency departments that operate outside hospital premises. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 141.4 million patients visited emergency rooms in the U.S. in 2014.



Surging demand in the U.S. for emergency medical services creates a favorable environment for market growth. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has divided emergency departments in the U.S. into two segments: Type A and Type B. Type A functions 24 × 7 and Type B includes emergency departments, which operates during a specified period of time. As per Becker's Hospital Review, a magazine for hospital business news, in 2016, the number of emergency department visits in the U.S. was 136.3 million. These figures indicate a strong demand for EMS products.



Moreover, in 1986, the government had introduced the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA).As per the law, anyone going to emergency department has to be treated, regardless of their ability to pay or their insurance status.



Such laws are improving the accessibility to emergency care, which in turn can propel the market.



Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

• Life support & emergency resuscitation products accounted for the largest share in 2016 owing to their requirement in most of the emergency medical cases.

• Based on end use, Fire department represented the largest share in 2016 as they are usually the first responders and also attend casualties at accident sites.

• Major players of the market include Bound Tree Medical; McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc.; Henry Schein, Inc.; Medline Industries, Inc.; Stryker Corporation; Smiths Medical; Cardinal Health; and Penn Care Inc.



