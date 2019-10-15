The US Real Estate Appraisal Market (2019-2023) - Industry Experiencing Increased Regulation

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Real Estate Appraisal Market (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Real Estate Appraisal market has been on a declining trend since 2014; due to increased regulations in the industry, as a result of which several appraisers switch to other fields of work within a span of five years.



The US Real Estate Appraisal Market is further expected to depict a downward trend from 2019-2023 due to barriers to entry, low technology penetration in the industry, restricted demand for appraisers based on the region, etc. Yet there are other trends in the industry such as US mortgage market development, amendments in dodd-frank, fragmented market share of mortgage lenders, etc.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the US appraisal market by value, by volume, by number of AMCs, employment status, etc.



The competition in the US Real Estate Appraisal Market is very fragmented, with several local and regional players procuring major share of the market. Furthermore, key players of US real estate appraisal market, CoreLogic, Inc., Real Matters, Inc., Wells Fargo & Company and JP Morgan Chase & Co. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Company Coverage

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Mortgage Industry: An Overview

2.2 Appraisal Market: An Overview

2.3 AMCs: An Overview



3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Mortgage Origination Market: An Analysis

3.2 The US Appraisal Market: An Analysis

3.3 The US Residential Appraisal Market: An Analysis

3.4 The US Residential Appraisal Market: Segment Analysis

3.5 The US AMC Appraisal Market: An Analysis



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Technology Penetration in the Appraisal Industry

4.1.2 Growth In Housing Market

4.1.3 Improvement in Communication between Parties

4.1.4 Automation of Data-Gathering

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Shrinking Supply of Appraisers

4.2.2 Less Appealing Mortgage Appraisal Business

4.2.3 Restricted Demand for Appraisers Based on the Region

4.2.4 Availability of Alternative Processes

4.2.5 Quality Control Issues

4.2.6 Regulatory and Audit Compliance

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Growing Senior Housing Momentum

4.3.2 Fragmented Mortgage Lenders Market

4.3.3 Improvement in Logistical Management of Appraisers

4.3.4 Changes to Licensing Requirements

4.3.5 Availability of On-Site and Report Creation Workflows

4.3.6 Changes to Licensing Requirements



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The US Appraisal Market Competitive Landscape

5.2 The US Appraisal Market Players by Market Share

5.3 The US Appraisal Market Players: Competitive Analysis



6. Company Profiles



CoreLogic, Inc.

Real Matters, Inc.

Wells Fargo & Company

& Company JP Morgan Chase & Co.

