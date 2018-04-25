The Vitamin Shoppe Recognized With 2018 StellaService Elite Overall Award For Exceptional Customer Service

StellaService's Elite Awards annually recognize retailers for best-in-class customer service across phone, email, chat, shipping and returns. The 2018 Awards were granted following analysis of thousands of customer service data points collected by StellaService shopping analysts throughout 2017. Retailers are measured and can receive Elite Awards for individual channels, or can be named Elite Overall for consistent, industry-leading customer service. From the analysis, less than 20 out of more than 500 companies measured by StellaService qualified for the 2018 StellaService Elite Award, showcasing the rigorous requirements for inclusion.

For 2018, The Vitamin Shoppe placed fourth and is among the 7 companies to be named Elite Overall. This was the third year in a row that The Vitamin Shoppe placed within the top 5, continuing to be recognized as a top service leader and setting the standard for best-in-class customer service. Additionally, the Company was ranked number one in the Index for email and chat for the second consecutive year.

Commenting on the Award, Mike Hollick, Director of Customer Care, stated, "We are thrilled to receive this award for the third consecutive year. In the current retail landscape where consumers have many options to shop, delivering best-in-class customer service is an important differentiating competitive advantage for us. Our Health Enthusiasts strive every day to help our customers navigate our complex and broad product offering to find products that best meet their health and wellness needs. Being recognized for best in class customer service year after year is an achievement we are very proud of."

"Each year our Elite Awards recognize the best-of-the-best in customer service. This is the third year running that The Vitamin Shoppe has been named Elite Overall, highlighting the consistent, industry-leading service the company provides," commented Kevon Hills, SVP of Operations and Insights. "We want to congratulate the team on another fantastic year of service delivery."

About the Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI)

Vitamin Shoppe is an omni-channel, specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products based in Secaucus, New Jersey. In its stores and on its website, the Company carries a comprehensive retail assortment including: vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and beauty aids. In addition to offering products from approximately 900 national brands, the Vitamin Shoppe also carries products under The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, True Athlete®, MyTrition®, plnt®, ProBioCare®, Next Step® and Betancourt Nutrition® brands. The Vitamin Shoppe conducts business through more than 775 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail banners, and through its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. Follow the Vitamin Shoppe on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/THEVITAMINSHOPPE and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/VitaminShoppe.

About StellaService

StellaService helps companies grow through better service across their stores, contact centers and ecommerce fulfillment. Through a combination of software and proprietary data and insights, StellaService helps companies improve their operational and front-line team performance. The company offers solutions including employee engagement tools, real-time customer feedback surveys and objective performance measurement across online and in-store channels. Together, these solutions enable companies to build brand equity, increase customer advocacy and drive sales. For more information, visit www.stellaservice.com.

