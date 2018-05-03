NEW YORK, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increased use of flexible OLED displays in smartwatches and rising demand for OLED displays for use in smart wearable devices to drive the growth of the wearable display market



The wearable display market is expected to be valued at USD 1.34 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.37 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 20.33% between 2018 and 2023. The increased use of flexible OLED displays in smartwatches, rising demand for OLED display for use in smart wearable devices, and technological shift and development of energy-efficient and high-specification display products are driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as high costs associated with new display technology-based products and high power consumption by wearable devices are restraining the growth of the market.



Market for head-mounted displays to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Increasing use of AR HMDs or smart glasses in enterprise and industry applications is expected to drive the growth of the market for OLED-based head mounted displays.Moreover, AR can be used to teach complex maintenance procedures for factory equipment—overlaying animation-based instructions and reference materials directly onto the physical gear.



Many AR HMD or smart glass manufacturers are expected to target the enterprise and industry segment in the coming years.



Asia Pacific to hold the largest size of the wearable display market, and the market in this region to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The wearable display market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the presence of major display panel and brand product manufacturers in the region—companies usually launch their products or technologies in their respective regions. Early exposure to the latest display products is driving the growth of the market in APAC.

The report also profiles the key players in the wearable display market. The prominent players profiled in this report are Samsung Electronics (South Korea), LG Display (South Korea), AU Optronics (Taiwan), Japan Display, (Japan), Sharp (Japan), BOE Technology (China), Tianma Microelectronics (China), Kopin Corporation (US), Truly Semiconductors (China), eMagin Corporation (US), Hannstar Display (Taiwan), Varitronix International (China), TCL Display Technology (China), Yunnan OLiGHTEK (China), and Lumus Vision (Israel).



