The web filtering market size is expected to grow from USD 2.88 billion in 2018 to USD 5.40 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing need to reduce the misuse of the internet, enhancing the productivity of employees, and protecting the confidential information. Similarly, stringent regulations across the globe are expected to fuel the growth of the web filtering market. However, secure web gateways and firewalls solutions, which offer web filtering as a feature, are restraining the growth of the web filtering market.



The Domain Name System (DNS) filtering type is expected to have the largest market size in the web filtering market.



The Domain Name System (DNS) filtering type is estimated to have the largest market share in 2018.DNS filtering or DNS blocking is the process of restricting users to locate specific domains or websites on the internet.



It provides security threats, such as viruses, malware, ransomware, phishing attacks, and botnets, emerging from the internet.The DNS allows users to access websites by remembering their names that computers can translate into machine-readable IP addresses to transfer information from websites, email servers, and file servers to users' web browser or email client.



The DNS filtering enables organizations to block unwanted domains and restricts their employees from accessing these domains.



The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to hold the largest market size during 2018–2023.SMEs are swiftly advancing toward cloud-based web filtering solutions to achieve better operational productivity, considering the lower operational costs associated with these solutions.



As the number of SMEs is increasing, it would increase the adoption of web filtering solutions. One of the main reasons that is expected to fuel the growth of the web filtering market in the SMEs segment is the cost-saving benefit of cloud-based web filtering solutions.



North America is expected to contribute the largest market share, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR.



North America is estimated to hold the largest market size and dominate the global web filtering market in 2018.The increasing information security challenges, due to network complexities, along with meeting strict compliance regulations and enhancing employees' productivity, is pushing organizations in North America to adopt web filtering solutions.



Asia Pacific (APAC) offers growth opportunities for major vendors in the web filtering market, as countries in this region are investing heavily in deploying web filtering and compliance management solutions.

Key web filtering vendors include Cisco (US), Symantec (US), McAfee (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Trend Micro (US), Forcepoint (US), Sophos (UK), Barracuda Networks (US), Zscaler (US), Trustwave (US), iboss (US), Webroot (US), Interoute (UK), TitanHQ (Ireland), Virtela (US), Netskope (US), CensorNet (UK), Clearswift (UK), Wavecrest (US), Cyren (US), GFI Software (Malta), Untangle (US), ContentKeeper (Australia), and Kaspersky (Russia).



