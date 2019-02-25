NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wireless network test equipment market to exhibit significant growth during 2018–2023

The wireless network test equipment market is estimated to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2018 to USD 4.7 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.0%. The key factors driving the growth of the market include the growing mobile data traffic coupled with increasing adoption of smart devices, rising technological advancement toward networking and communication, and increasing interoperability of network technologies. However, labor-intensive drive testing and longer timelines and extended R&D requirements for developing new communication technologies are the key factors restraining the market growth.



OSS with geolocation equipment to witness high growth during forecast period

The market for OSS with geolocation equipment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023.This is attributed to its capability to work with MDT, which is in high demand, thereby leading to reduced cost and time required for wireless network testing.



OSS with geolocation helps understand the experience level of consumers in different locations, traffic localization, and network coverage maps.This enables to identify the problem areas and provide troubleshooting solutions in those areas.



In this type of testing, geolocation application uses information from GPS, and if GPS signals are not available, it uses information from cell towers to locate the position. It also makes the use of IP address, media access control (MAC) address, radio frequency (RF) systems, Exchangeable Image File Format (EXIF) data, and other wireless positioning systems.

Market for 5G network to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period"

The 5G network technology market is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR from 2018 to 2023.The 5G connectivity technology would be driven by the proliferating demand for fast and high capacity networks.



The volume of data being carried by cellular networks is driven by the increasing preference for video streaming among consumers. 5G would provide greater data speed and lower latency along with the ability to connect many devices at a time. Many vendors are involved in trials of 5G; among these, AT&T (US) aimed to launch 5G in 12 US cities by the end of 2018.



Wireless network test equipment market for telecommunication service providers to hold major share during forecast period

The wireless network test equipment market for the telecommunication service providers is expected to hold major share from 2018 to 2023.These end users need to ensure the performance of wireless technologies and demonstrate quality and accessibility prior to wireless network rollout.



Moreover, telecommunications service providers across all regions focus on the quality of distribution rather than the price; therefore, QoS policies are critical for service providers as they need to maintain a competitive edge for consistent distribution of services.



APAC to be largest market for wireless network test equipment during forecast period

APAC is expected to lead the wireless network test equipment market, in terms of size, from 2018 to 2023.The region is transforming dynamically with respect to the adoption of new technologies.



The region has become the center of attraction for major investments and business expansion opportunities.The companies such as ZTE (China) and Huawei (China) are investing heavily on the upcoming 5G technology and are initiating field trials together with a few leading mobile service carriers, such as AT&T (US), China Mobile (China), SoftBank (Japan), and China Unicom (China).



These companies are entering into partnerships and collaborations with other players to remain frontrunners in the market. These activities ultimately increase the need for network testing for QoE and QoS to the users.



Break-up of the profile of primary participants for the report is given below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 43%, Tier 2 – 37%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation – C level – 42%, Director Level – 31%, and Manager Level – 27%

• By Region – North America - 37%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 23%, and RoW – 10%



The key players in the market include Anritsu (Japan), Infovista (Virginia), Keysight Technologies (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), VIAVI (US), Accuver (US), Dingli Corporation (China), Empirix (US), EXFO (US), Spirent Communications (UK), Teoco (US), RADCOM (Israel), Gemalto (Netherlands), NETSCOUT (US), and Bird Technologies (US).

The global wireless network test equipment market has been segmented into equipment type, network technology, end user, and geography.The market, by equipment type, has been segmented into drive test equipment, crowdsourcing equipment, monitoring equipment, OSS with geo-location equipment, SON testing equipment, and site testing equipment.



Based on network technology, the wireless network test equipment market has been split into 2G/3G/4G and 5G.The industries that are included in the study of wireless network test equipment market include telecommunications service providers and enterprises.



The wireless network test equipment market is segmented into 4 regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to buy the report:

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for markets based on equipment type, network technology, end user, and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the wireless network test equipment market.

• The value chain analysis has been performed to provide an in-depth insight into the wireless network test equipment market.

• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the wireless network test equipment market have been detailed in this report.

• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape along with key players, in-depth analysis, and revenue of key players.



