The Wonderful Company Picks Qualtrics EmployeeXM, Which Creates Happier and More Engaged Employees

Qualtrics, the leader in employee experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced that The Wonderful Company, a company dedicated to harvesting health around the world, has selected Qualtrics EmployeeXM™.

"For many organizations, health and safety have become mission critical for their business, not only in the goods and products they provide consumers but also in their employee experience programs," said Jay Choi, EVP and GM of EmployeeXM, Qualtrics. "With Qualtrics, The Wonderful Company and other leading brands are able to evolve their existing programs to a system of action. One that gives a more holistic and actionable view of the experiences and interactions being delivered to employees."

EmployeeXM empowers organizations to close experience gaps by gathering feedback across the entire employee lifecycle. With a people science-backed approach, EmployeeXM automatically identifies the actions HR leaders and managers can take to drive strategic transformation and improve the everyday experiences of employees that deliver back to the bottom line. To learn more, visit www.qualtrics.com/employee-experience/ .

