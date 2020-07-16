The Work Nomads Launches Seasonal And Summer Opportunities Amidst Recent Layoffs & Furloughs Across The Country Due To COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Work Nomads officially opened its doors this month with an aim to provide job and employment opportunities to workers across the US. The company looks to fill open, seasonal positions to address peak-season surges in domestic travel in resort towns across the US. With many people impacted by furloughs and lay-offs due to COVID-19, The Work Nomads is positioned to help impacted individuals find new, seasonal opportunities while unemployment rates remain high.

"These are real jobs, with real pay checks, but they are also so much more," Adam Cooper expressed. "The positions with The Work Nomads provide an opportunity to try something new and see a new place, without the substantial investment that comes with travel. We take care of the transportation to get you to and from your new job, arrange housing and set you up with a job that will provide you the security you need to explore a new part of the US without having to sacrifice your income."

The Work Nomads specializes in a hybrid of travel and employment – providing access to employment opportunities across the country and including the excitement of spending a season in a new place. With most jobs located in resort towns across the US, new hires can select opportunities in some of the best vacation towns across the USA, including The Outer Banks, Nantucket, and the Beaches of Florida. "We make sure to partner with companies that are located in a desirable place to visit" says Cooper.

Job opportunities with The Work Nomads range from more specialized positions, such as soccer coaches and lifeguards, to broader roles in retail and hospitality positions. All positions are short-term, seasonal opportunities across the US and provide relevant training to ensure each person can successfully achieve the duties of their role.

The Work Nomads provides full-service support to all interested candidate, at no-cost, while providing on-going support to all contracted hires throughout their experience.

HIGHLIGHTS

Seasonal Jobs in Amazing Places, Connecting Americans with seasonal jobs in resort towns across America. All available positions can be found at https://theworknomads.com/job-search/

Commitment to finding the perfect position for our candidates, our guarantee to landing every qualified candidate in a seasonal position.

Travel Logistics Covered, flights to and from the job location coordinated and often costs will be covered for contracted candidates.

Pre-arranged Housing, The Work Nomads will help contracted candidates secure housing in their new city for the duration of their contract.

It's a Real Job, with a start and end date, fair hourly wage, schedule, training, and sometimes a uniform. Plus, you will be meeting and working with people from across the USA.

Support Every Step of the Way, A team of experts is available to assist every step of the way, from interview until you return home.

With over 700 employers who have been carefully screened with positions to fill with qualified talent and many positions which don't require previous working experience at all, just a willingness to show up every day ready to work with a positive attitude, provides many Americans impacted by COVID related layoffs the opportunity to get back to work and see someplace new.

Learn more at https://theworknomads.com/

ABOUT THE WORK NOMADS

The Work Nomads specialize in matching people with seasonal work in resort towns across the USA. We are a full-service partner, providing transportation to and from your job destination, pre-arranged housing and tools and resources through the entire experience.



