The World Crane Market to 2024: Asia-Pacific Accounts for the Majority of the Global Market Share

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crane Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global crane market reached a value of US$ 42.2 Billion in 2018. The market is further expected to reach a value of US$ 54.3 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global crane market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The global demand of cranes has been continuously rising driven by their unique property of lifting and transporting extremely heavy materials that are beyond the capability of manual labour.



Catalysed by rising industrialisation and urbanisation, the construction industry has witnessed strong growth over the last few decades. Both residential and non-residential construction has witnessed strong growth in both emerging and developed markets. This has resulted in a continuous growth in the demand of various types of cranes. Growth in a number of other end-use industries such as mining; automotive; oil and gas; etc. have also created a positive impact on the global demand of cranes.



Market Summary



Based on the product type, the market has been segmented as mobile cranes, marine and port cranes and fixed cranes.

On basis of application, the market has been segmented into construction and infrastructure; mining; oil and gas; and others.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific , Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and Latin America . Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the biggest market accounting for the majority of the market share.

, , , and , and . Amongst these, is the biggest market accounting for the majority of the market share. The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Cargotec, Konecranes, Liebherr-International, Manitowoc, Terex, XCMG Group, American Crane and Equipment, Badger Equipment, Broderson, IHI Construction Machinery, Link-Belt Construction Equipment and Kobelco Cranes.

Key Questions Answered



How has the global crane market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global crane industry?

What are the major application segments in the global crane industry?

What are the key product types in the global crane industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global crane market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global crane market?

What are the import and export trends in the global crane market?

What is the structure of the global crane market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global crane market?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Crane Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Mobile Cranes

6.2 Marine & Port Cranes

6.3 Fixed Cranes



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Construction and Infrastructure

7.2 Mining

7.3 Oil & Gas

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia-Pacific

8.2 Europe

8.3 North America

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 Imports and Exports

9.1 Imports by Major Countries

9.2 Exports by Major Countries



10 Crane Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Cargotec

11.3.2 Konecranes

11.3.3 Liebherr-International

11.3.4 Manitowoc

11.3.5 Terex

11.3.6 XCMG Group

11.3.7 American Crane and Equipment

11.3.8 Badger Equipment

11.3.9 Broderson

11.3.10 IHI Construction Machinery

11.3.11 Link-Belt Construction Equipment

11.3.12 Kobelco Cranes



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bau23o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

