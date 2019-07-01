The World Market for Baby Wipes to 2024 with Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Unicharm Corp, and SCA Dominating the Competition

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Wipes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global baby wipes market reached a value of US$ 4.1 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 5.1 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global baby wipes market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Growth Drivers

The growing disposable incomes across the globe have resulted in an increased purchasing power of the consumers. As a result, parents are ready to spend on expensive products for their babies, which has created a lucrative market for the manufacturers.

Further, with a rise in the number of working women, especially in the developing regions, the demand for baby care products has amplified which, in turn, is propelling the sales of baby wipes.

Moreover, the prevalence of e-commerce, increasing awareness regarding health and hygiene among the consumers and improving standards of living are some of the other factors catalysing the market growth.

Market Summary

On the basis of technology, the report finds that spunlace is the largest segment, followed by airlaid, coform, needlepunch, composite and others.

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into wet wipes and dry wipes. Amongst these, dry wipes are the most popular product type, holding the majority of the market share.

On the basis of distribution channels, the market has been segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, pharmacies, online, convenience stores and others.

Region-wise, North America represents the largest market for baby wipes, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Other major regions include the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation and SCA.

Key Questions Answered

How has the global baby wipes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global baby wipes market?

Which are the popular product types in the global baby wipes market?

What are the key technologies used in the global baby wipes market?

What are the major distribution channels in the global baby wipes market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global baby wipes market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global baby wipes market?

What is the structure of the global baby wipes market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global baby wipes market?

How are baby wipes manufactured?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Baby Wipes Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Technology

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Spunlace

6.2 Airlaid

6.3 Coform

6.4 Needlepunch

6.5 Composite

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Dry Wipes

7.2 Wet Wipes



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

8.2 Pharmacies

8.3 Convenience Stores

8.4 Online Stores

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East & Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 Baby Wipes Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Johnson & Johnson

11.3.1.1 Company Overview

11.3.1.2 Description

11.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.1.4 Financials

11.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.2 Procter & Gamble

11.3.3 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

11.3.4 Unicharm Corporation

11.3.5 SCA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e2lhf3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

