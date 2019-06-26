The World Market for Cell-Based Assays 2016-2019 & 2024 - Rising Investment in Proteomics R&D Drive Cell-based Assays Market

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell-Based Assays - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cell-Based Assays in US$ Million by the following Applications: Drug Discovery, ADME Testing, and Basic Research.



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Global Cell-based Assays Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Drug Discovery Leads the Cell-based Assays Application

Major Types of Cell-Based HTS Assays for Drug Screening

A Glance at Growth Drivers and Market Challenges

Growth Drivers

Market Challenges

Developed Regions Lead the Market, Developing Regions to Witness Fastest Growth

Increased Spending on Pharma R&D Spurs the Cell-based Assays Market

China and India: Hot Spots for R&D Investment

Growing Prominence of Cell-based Assays in Drug Discovery

Cell-based Assays in HTS and UHTS

Resolving Technical Limitations: Cornerstone for Future Success of Cell-based HTS

High-Content Screening (HCS) - An Expanding Technology in Cell-Based Assays

High Content Screening - Key Application Areas

HCS Market Ripe with Growth Opportunity

HCS vs. HTS

Use of Cell-based Assays in ADME-Toxicity Testing Gains Traction

Growing Inclination towards In-vitro Assays for Toxicology Studies

Hepatotoxicity Testing Occupies Largest Market Share

Cell-Based Assays Emerge as a Popular Tool in Basic Research



3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS

Pharmaceutical Industry Leads the Way

Rising Number of Drug Targets Surge Demand for Cell-Based Assays

Rising Investment in Proteomics R&D Drive Cell-based Assays Market

Growing Focus on the Development of Reproducible and Robust Cell-based Assays

Shift towards High Throughput Research Builds Momentum for HTS

Stem Cells Exude Great Potential in Drug Toxicity Testing

Global Market for Stem Cell-Assays

Functional Assays: An Effective Way of Predicting Specific Toxic Effects

GPCR Targets to Drive Growth in Functional Cell Assay Market

Innovation in Screening Guarantees Success for Drug Discovery Programs

3D Cell Culture Technology to Put a New Spin on In Vitro Cell Analyses

Automated Multiplexing Platforms Present Growth Opportunities

Miniaturized Cell-based Assays on the Horizon

Automation of Cell-based Assays: A Growing Trend

Technology Advances in Drug Discovery Processes Spurs Cell-Based Assay Market

Development of Label-free Cell-based Assays: A Recent Trend in Biological Assays

Microfluidics Systems in Cell-based Assays

Cell-Based Assays Likely to Gain from Microfluidic Devices

Other Trends

Raman Spectroscopy: An Attractive Analytical Tool for Pharmaceutical Industry

Fluorescence Spectroscopy for Cellular Imaging Analyses

Cell-based Immunoassays: Novel Assay Technology for Autoantibodies Detection

Shift Away from Established Cell Lines to Primary Cells

Role of Cell-based Assays in Personalized Medicine: A Research Focus

Select Innovations in Cell-based Assays Market

Cell-based Assays Featuring hPBMCs for Drug Discovery and Cell Therapy Applications

Thermo Fisher Develops Innovative Tools for Aiding Cell-based Assays in Cancer Research Studies

CROs - The Targeted Customers for Cell-based Assays

Outsourcing of R&D Projects to Propel CRO Market, Driving CTMS Demand

Noteworthy Contracts of Major CROs



4. CELL-BASED ASSAYS - APPLICATION AREAS

Cell-Based Assays in Drug Discovery

Drug Target Validation

Lead Identification

Lead Optimization

Sources and Types of Cells Available for Drug Screening

Cell-Based Assays in ADME Testing

Need for Better Models: A Major Factor Driving Innovation in the Market



5. CELL-BASED ASSAYS: AN OVERVIEW

What Drives Advances in Cell-based Assays?

Cell Culture Fundamentals

An Insight into Cell Biology

Cell-based Assays: Basic Facts

Defining Cell-based Assays

Assays

Biological Assays

Quantification of Biological Activity

Cell-based Assays

Cell Based Assays: Prerequisites for Proof of Concept

List of Factors to be considered in Cell-Based Assays

Contamination with Mycoplasma: A Critical Factor

Modes of Contamination

Prevention

Uses of Cell-Based Assays

Challenges

Transient Transfection Cells

Limitations

Cell-based Assays: Product Segmentation

Assay Kits

Cell Function-Associated Assays

Cell Growth-Associated Assays

Select Methods of Evaluating Cell-Growth

Various Types of Cell Growth Associated Assays

Cell Death-Associated Assays

Lab Automation

MIACA



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Recent Industry Activity

BioIVT Takes Over Ascendance Biotechnology

Agilent Acquires Luxcel Biosciences

Eurofins Acquires DiscoverX

IntelliCyt Introduces Cy-Clone Plus Assay System



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Cell-Based Assays Market by Application



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Cell-Based Assay Market to Witness Significant Growth

Functional Cell Assays - A Key Segment

Increased Usage Drives Growth of Cell-based Assays

Impact of Automation & High-Throughput Screening on CBA Market

HTS Assumes Critical Importance in Drug Discovery Projects

Spending on HTS Soars in Pharmaceutical Sector

HTS Outsourcing Gathers Steam

Custom Designed Assays to Drive the US Cell-based Assay Market

Clinical Trials Market in the US

Competitive Scenario

Increased Reliance on CROs by Drug Developers Drive the Cell-based Assays Market

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Demographics Drive Market Growth

B. Market Analytics



8.3 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

HTS in European Pharmaceutical Sector

Innovations in Cell Culture Drive Adoption of Cell-based Assay HTS

Cell-based Assays Represent the Primary Drug Discovery Tool in HTS Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies Opt for Cell-Based Assays in Drug Discovery

Rising Number of Drug Targets Surge Demand for Cell-Based Assays

GPCR Targets to Drive Growth in Functional Cell Assay Market

Cell Growth-Based Assay Kits Market Makes Progress

Cell Death-Based Assays: Efficiency Improvements in Development Programs Favor Growth

Rising Cancer Incidence Propels the Need for Increased Research

Advances in Technology, Identification Methods, and Lab Disciplines in CBA Market

Regulatory Requirements in Cell-Based Assays Market

Validation Assays for Compliance with ICH Guidelines

Growth of European Drug Discovery CRO Market: Opportunities for CBA Market

Clinical Trials Market in Europe

Competitive Landscape

Clinical Trials Market in Select Regions

Spain

Garnering Investments from Multinational Pharma Companies

Russia

B. Market Analytics



8.4 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing Market for HTS

Asia: The Most Preferred Destination for Clinical Trials

An Overview of Clinical Trials Market in Select Countries in the Region

China

Opportunities in Expanding in the Chinese Life Sciences Sector

Growing Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Bodes Well for Market

Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Sector in China-An Overview

Going Ahead...

India

A Thriving Clinical Trials Market

Australia

Australia Makes Strong Pitch for Clinical Trials

Major Challenges Facing Australian Clinical Trials Market

B. Market Analytics



8.5 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Latin America: An Emerging Market for Clinical Trials

The Middle East - Brimming with Potential for Clinical Trials

Emerging Nations Capitalize on the Outsourcing Trend

B. Market Analytics



