The World Market for Cloud Services Brokerage 2020-2024 - Leading Players are Accenture, Capgemini, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Tech Mahindra, Wipro
Feb 11, 2020, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Services Brokerage Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Organizations across geographies are shifting towards newer technology platforms and migrating old, physical IT frameworks to cloud servers. However, some enterprises still have a concern about the security of cloud software packages. The use of cloud services is transforming business.
The cloud services brokerage market is segmented into the following categories:
- By service type: cost and assets management, managed infrastructure services, software and mobile applications management, workload planning, supply chain management, security and surveillance management and others.
- By deployment type: public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud.
- By platform: internal brokerage enablement and external brokerage enablement.
- By organization size: small-sized enterprises, medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.
- By vertical: telecommunications and IT, BFSI, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and others.
- By region: North America (segmented into the U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (segmented into the UK, Germany and the Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (APAC) (segmented into China, India and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), Rest of the World (RoW) (segmented into Latin America, Middle East and Other RoW).
In addition to industry and competitive analysis of the cloud services brokerage market, this report also offers patent analysis and a listing of company profiles for key players that are active in the global market.
The report includes:
- An in-depth analysis of the cloud services brokerage market
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Identification of key trends related to technology, industry, and regional factors that shape and influence the overall cloud services brokerage market
- Quantitative and qualitative analysis of cloud services brokerage market by service type, deployment type, brokerage platform, organization structure and application industry
- A detailed patent review and examination of new developments in the industry
- Company profiles of market-leading players within the cloud computing industry, including Accenture, Capgemini SE, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro.
Key Topics Covered
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Research Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Regional Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Deployment Type
- Introduction
- Public Cloud
- SaaS
- PaaS
- IaaS
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Platform
- Introduction
- Internal Brokerage Enablement
- External Brokerage Enablement
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Service Type
- Introduction
- Cost and Asset Management
- Benefits of Using a Cloud Services Brokerage
- Managed Infrastructure Services
- Benefits of a Cloud Infrastructure Service
- Workload Planning
- Benefits of Cloud-Based Workload Planning and Migration
- Supply Chain Management
- Benefits of Supply Chain Management Solutions
- Security and Surveillance Management
- Benefits of a Cloud-Based Security and Surveillance Management Service
- Software and Mobile Applications Management
- Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Vertical
- Introduction
- Telecommunications and IT
- Benefits of Adopting the Cloud in the IT Industry
- BFSI
- Benefits of Cloud Services Brokerage in BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Cloud Computing Can Drive Growth in Manufacturing Industry
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Benefits of Cloud Services
- Government and Public Sector
- Benefits of Cloud Services
- Others
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
- Introduction
- Small-Sized Enterprises
- Advantages of Cloud Services Brokerage
- Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Advantages of Cloud Services Brokerage
- Large Enterprises
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Accenture PLC
- Amazon Web Services
- Arrow Electronics Inc.
- Atos SE
- Capgemini SE
- Cloudfx Pte Ltd.
- Cloudreach
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Doublehorn
- DXC Technology
- Flexera Software Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)
- Infosys Ltd.
- Jamcracker Inc.
- Nephos Technologies
- NTT Data Corp.
- Opentext Corp.
- Proximitum Ltd.
- Tech Mahindra Ltd.
- Wipro Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n6hi60
