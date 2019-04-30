The World Market for Esophageal Cancer - Forecast to 2023 with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck & Co, and Sanofi Dominating

DUBLIN, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The esophageal cancer drugs market will register a CAGR of over 8% by 2023.

The increasing incidence of esophageal cancer owing to factors including smoking, genetic mutations, obesity, and alcohol consumption has triggered the esophageal cancer drugs market growth in the forthcoming years.

The growing prevalence of diseases like adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma in the US is also contributing to the market's growth. In addition, the continuous occurrence of GERD causes dysplasia, eventually, resulting in an uncontrolled growth of cells in the esophagus. This will further proliferate the esophageal cancer drugs market in the forthcoming years.

Rising awareness of esophageal cancer



One of the growth drivers of the global esophageal cancer drugs market is the rising awareness of esophageal cancer. Government of several economies and various non-government organizations are taking initiatives to increase patient awareness about esophageal cancer.



Side-effects of approved drugs



One of the challenges in the growth of the global esophageal cancer drugs market is the side-effects of approved drugs. Patients are opting for substitutes such as debulking surgery due to the side-effects of approved drugs which will hamper the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Players



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Sanofi

