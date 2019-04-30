The World Market for Esophageal Cancer - Forecast to 2023 with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck & Co, and Sanofi Dominating
DUBLIN, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The esophageal cancer drugs market will register a CAGR of over 8% by 2023.
The increasing incidence of esophageal cancer owing to factors including smoking, genetic mutations, obesity, and alcohol consumption has triggered the esophageal cancer drugs market growth in the forthcoming years.
The growing prevalence of diseases like adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma in the US is also contributing to the market's growth. In addition, the continuous occurrence of GERD causes dysplasia, eventually, resulting in an uncontrolled growth of cells in the esophagus. This will further proliferate the esophageal cancer drugs market in the forthcoming years.
Rising awareness of esophageal cancer
One of the growth drivers of the global esophageal cancer drugs market is the rising awareness of esophageal cancer. Government of several economies and various non-government organizations are taking initiatives to increase patient awareness about esophageal cancer.
Side-effects of approved drugs
One of the challenges in the growth of the global esophageal cancer drugs market is the side-effects of approved drugs. Patients are opting for substitutes such as debulking surgery due to the side-effects of approved drugs which will hamper the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Sanofi
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Adenocarcinoma
- Squamous cell carcinoma
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Sanofi
