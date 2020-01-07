The World Market for Helium: Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025) - Development of Efficient Storage & Transport Methods for Gases Anticipated to Provide Numerous Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Helium Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for helium is expected to register a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the market are the increasing consumption of helium in the electronics and semiconductor industry and the growing usage in the healthcare industry. However, the high cost of the extraction process and the stringent government regulations concerning helium use are likely to hinder the growth of the market studied.



Key Highlights

Gas-phase helium dominated the market and is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The development of efficient storage and transport methods for gases is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities over the forecast period.

North America dominated the market with the largest consumption, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe . However, Asia-Pacific is likely to register the highest CAGR through the forecast period.

Market Trends



Healthcare Sector to Dominate the Market

Helium has a wide range of uses in the healthcare industry. It can reach a temperature of -269 C, making liquid helium the best option for cooling the magnets of MRI machines. Helium is also being used for breathing observation. It is an essential component in treating emphysema, asthma, and other conditions that affect breathing.

The gas is usually used to treat lung diseases. Oxygen and helium are used together for the treatment of acute and chronic forms of respiratory ailments, as the combination reaches the lungs faster than all the others. There is no substitute for helium in cryogenic helium applications.

The demand for helium in the healthcare sector is increasing, owing to the rising demand for MRI scans. MRI has also seen growing applications in cancer screening and neurology.

Geographically, helium finds the largest amount of use in the North American healthcare sector. The United States and Canada spend a major share of their GDP on healthcare.

and spend a major share of their GDP on healthcare. Similarly, healthcare has become one of the largest sectors in India , due to its strengthening coverage, services, and increasing expenditure by public, as well as private players.

, due to its strengthening coverage, services, and increasing expenditure by public, as well as private players. Such factors are likely to increase the demand for helium over the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America accounted for the largest share of the market, with the United States alone consuming a share of 30% of the global market.

accounted for the largest share of the market, with alone consuming a share of 30% of the global market. The US electronics market is the largest market in the world, in terms of size. Furthermore, it is expected to remain the leading market over the forecast period, due to the application of advanced technology, an increase in the number of R&D centers and increasing demand from the consumers.

There is a significant increase in the number of manufacturing plants and development centers in the United States , primarily due to the focus on developing high-end products. This is expected to boost the demand for helium over the forecast period.

, primarily due to the focus on developing high-end products. This is expected to boost the demand for helium over the forecast period. Additionally, MRI diagnostics is a growing field, both in terms of the number of installed scanners and the number of scans being performed. Based on data by OECD, the United States is one of the leaders in MRI, second only to Japan , both in terms of availability and utilization.

is one of the leaders in MRI, second only to , both in terms of availability and utilization. The Canadian consumer electronics industry experienced growth and grabbed new opportunities in the key product category, as Canadians are valuing new product innovations. The key factor driving the growth of this industry is the improved network connectivity in the country.

Such aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for helium during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The global market for helium is highly consolidated, with the top five players accounting for over 75% of the total market., Air Liquide, Linde plc, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Iwatani Corporation, Messer Group, etc.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Consumption in the Electronics and Semiconductor Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Use in Healthcare Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Expensive Extraction Process

4.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations Concerning Helium Use

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Phase

5.1.1 Liquid

5.1.2 Gas

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Breathing Mixes

5.2.2 Cryogenics

5.2.3 Leak Detection

5.2.4 Pressurizing and Purging

5.2.5 Welding

5.2.6 Controlled Atmosphere

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Aerospace and Aircraft

5.3.2 Electronics and Semiconductors

5.3.3 Nuclear Power

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Welding and Metal Fabrication

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Production Analysis

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Qatar

5.4.1.3 Algeria

5.4.1.4 Australia

5.4.1.5 Canada

5.4.1.6 Poland

5.4.1.7 Russia

5.4.1.8 Others

5.4.2 Consumption Analysis

5.4.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.2.2 Europe

5.4.2.3 North America

5.4.2.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Air Liquide

6.4.2 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

6.4.3 ExxonMobil Corporation

6.4.4 Gazprom

6.4.5 Global Gases

6.4.6 Gulf Cryo

6.4.7 Iwatani Corporation

6.4.8 Linde PLC

6.4.9 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

6.4.10 Messer Group GmbH

6.4.11 NexAir LLC

6.4.12 PGNIG S.A.

6.4.13 Qatargas Operating Company Limited

6.4.14 Renergen

6.4.15 Weil Group



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Efficient Storage and Transport Methods for Gases

7.2 Huge Reserve of Natural Gas Found in Tanzania



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rl5hmv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

