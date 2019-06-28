The World Market for Non-Wovens 2015-2027: Increase in the Importance of Geotextiles Drives Opportunities
DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include due to availability of high-tech applications only in few locations, many companies are looking for more sources with the rising demand from various industries, proliferation of new technologies and increase in importance of geotextiles.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Technology Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 End User Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Due to Availability of High-Tech Applications only in Few Locations, Many Companies are Looking for More Sources with the Rising Demand from Various Industries
3.1.2 Proliferation of New Technologies
3.1.3 Increase in Importance of Geotextiles
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology
4.1 Spunlaid
4.2 Wet-Laid
4.3 Dry-Laid
4.4 Carded
4.5 Other Technologies
4.5.1 Flash-Spun
4.5.2 Electrostatic Spinning
5 Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Type
5.1 Staple
5.2 Hydro Entangled Non-Woven
5.3 Meltblown
5.4 Composite
5.5 Thermally Bonded Non-Woven
5.6 Spun Bonded Non-Woven
5.7 Wet Non-Woven
5.8 Needle Punch Non-Woven
5.9 Other Types
6 Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Function
6.1 Non-Disposable
6.2 Disposable
7 Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Material
7.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
7.2 Polypropylene (PP)
7.3 Polyethylene (PE)
7.4 Wood Pulp
7.5 Rayon
7.6 Bi-Component (BICO)
7.7 Nylon
7.8 Polyester
7.9 Other Materials
7.9.1 Binder Resins
7.9.2 Additives
7.9.3 Other Polymers & Fiber
8 Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application
8.1 Construction
8.2 Hygiene
8.3 Upholstery
8.4 Wipes
8.5 Filtration
8.6 Automotive
8.7 Textiles
8.8 Healthcare
8.9 Other Applications
8.9.1 Industrial/Military
8.9.2 Geotextiles
8.9.3 Office & Stationery
8.9.4 Shoes & leather
8.9.5 Leisure
9 Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By End User
9.1 Medical Sector
9.2 Pharmaceuticals
9.3 Consumer Goods Industry
9.4 Iron & Steel
9.5 Apparel Industry
9.6 Automobile
9.7 Agriculture & Landscape
9.8 Chemical
9.9 Cement
9.10 Power
9.11 Other End Users
10 Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.1.1 US
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 France
10.2.2 Germany
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 Spain
10.2.5 UK
10.2.6 Rest of Europe
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 Australia
10.3.5 New Zealand
10.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia
10.4.2 UAE
10.4.3 Rest of Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Others
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 Kimberly-Clarke Corporation
12.2 Ahlstrom-Munksj
12.3 P. H. Glatfelter Company
12.4 Berry Global Group
12.5 Fitesa
12.6 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
12.7 Toray Industries Inc.
12.8 Avgol Industries Ltd.
12.9 Suominen Corporation
12.10 Freudenberg
12.11 Johns Manville
12.12 TWE Group
12.13 Polymer Group
12.14 Georgia-Pacific
12.15 Owens Corning
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvydf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
