The World Market for Payment Gateways (2019-2024): Companies are Restructuring Their Businesses & Revenue Strategies by Moving Towards a Digital Approach

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Payment Gateways Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global payment gateways market reached a value of US$ 11 Billion in 2018. The market value is further expected to reach US$ 17 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global payment gateways market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Nowadays, companies are restructuring their businesses and revenue strategies by moving towards a digital approach. This is projected to spur the growth prospects of the payment gateways market in the coming years. Additionally, the increasing usage of mobile wallets, which provide a convenient way for users to make in-store payments, has emerged as another major driver.

Besides, an increasing number of customers are using smartphones or tablets for making online reservations and payments, thereby stimulating the demand for payment gateways. Moreover, various banks are collaborating with retail vendors to provide cashback offers so as to attract new customers and retain the existing users.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of applications into large enterprises, micro and small enterprises, and mid-sized enterprises. Currently, large enterprises account for the majority of the market share.

On a regional-basis, the report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America represents the largest market, holding largest share globally.

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Worldpay Group, Wirecard, Adyen, Allied Wallet and PayPal.

Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology



2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach



2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction



4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Payment Gateways Market



5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Application

5.4 Market Breakup by Mode of Interaction

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Research and Development

5.8.3 Inputs



5.8.4 Product and Services

5.8.5 Marketing and Distribution

5.8.6 End Users

5.8.7 Post Sales Service

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

6 Market Breakup by Application



6.1 Large Enterprises

6.2 Micro & Small Enterprises

6.3 Mid-size Enterprises

7 Market Breakup by Mode of Interaction



7.1 Hosted Payment Gateways

7.2 Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways

7.3 API/Non-Hosted Payment Gateways

7.4 Local Bank Integrates

7.5 Direct Payment Gateways

7.6 Platform-Based Payment Gateways

8 Market Breakup by Region



8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.5 Latin America

9 Competitive Landscape



9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players

9.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mw0mv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

