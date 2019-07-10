The World Market for Pickles is Projected to Surpass $12.3 Billion by 2024, Witnessing a CAGR of 3% During 2019-2024
Jul 10, 2019, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pickles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pickles market reached a value of US$ 10.3 Billion in 2018. The market is projected to cross US$ 12.3 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3% during 2019-2024.
In recent years, non-GMO and organic pickles have gained traction among health-conscious consumers. These products are made without preservatives and other synthetic chemicals which can have a negative impact on health. Moreover, the manufacturers are introducing new flavors as per the local tastes and preferences of consumers.
The leading companies are also offering convenient and cost-effective packaging options for pickles to facilitate ease of use and on-the-go consumption. These packaging variants range from glass jars, PET jars and single-serve packs to stand-up and multi-layered co-extruded pouches to polypropylene injection molded containers with flexible heat-sealable and peelable lids.
Breakup by Type
- Fruit
- Vegetable
- Meat
Currently, fruits represent the most popular product type, holding the largest market share. Fruits including pears, peaches, apples, mangoes, grapes, currants, olives, etc. are majorly used to make pickles.
Breakup by Taste
- Sweet
- Salty
- Sour
The market has further been classified on the basis of tastes into sweet, salty and sour.
Breakup by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Independent Retailers
- Online
- Others
Amongst these, supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the leading channel of distribution as they offer a wide variety of products from numerous brands to the consumers.
Regional Insights
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Region-wise, North America enjoys the leading position in the global market. There has been a rise in the consumption of pickles in the region owing to their differentiating taste and flavor enhancing properties.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the market is fragmented in nature with numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
- ADF Foods
- Pinnacle Foods Inc.
- Kraft Heinz
- Del Monte Foods
- Reitzel
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global pickles market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regions in the global pickles market?
- Which are the popular product types in the global pickles market?
- What are the major distribution channels in the global pickles market?
- What are the several taste categories in the global pickles market?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global pickles market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global pickles market?
- What is the structure of the global pickles market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global pickles market?
- How are pickles manufactured?
Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Pickles Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Taste
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 SWOT Analysis
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Research and Development
5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement
5.9.4 Manufacturing
5.9.5 Marketing
5.9.6 Distribution
5.9.7 End-Use
5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Fruit Pickles
6.2 Vegetable Pickles
6.3 Meat Pickles
6.4 Others
7 Market Breakup by Taste
7.1 Sweet Pickles
7.2 Salty Pickles
7.3 Sour Pickles
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.2 Convenience Stores
8.3 Independent Retailers
8.4 Online Stores
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.3 Europe
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 Pickles Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Raw Material Requirements
10.3 Manufacturing Process
10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Key Players
11.3 Profiles of Key Players
11.3.1 ADF Foods
11.3.1.1 Company Overview
11.3.1.2 Description
11.3.1.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.1.4 Financials
11.3.2 Pinnacle Foods Inc.
11.3.3 Kraft Heinz
11.3.4 Del Monte Foods
11.3.5 Reitzel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6m3e44
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article