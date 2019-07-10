The World Market for Pickles is Projected to Surpass $12.3 Billion by 2024, Witnessing a CAGR of 3% During 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pickles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pickles market reached a value of US$ 10.3 Billion in 2018. The market is projected to cross US$ 12.3 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3% during 2019-2024.



In recent years, non-GMO and organic pickles have gained traction among health-conscious consumers. These products are made without preservatives and other synthetic chemicals which can have a negative impact on health. Moreover, the manufacturers are introducing new flavors as per the local tastes and preferences of consumers.



The leading companies are also offering convenient and cost-effective packaging options for pickles to facilitate ease of use and on-the-go consumption. These packaging variants range from glass jars, PET jars and single-serve packs to stand-up and multi-layered co-extruded pouches to polypropylene injection molded containers with flexible heat-sealable and peelable lids.



Breakup by Type



Fruit

Vegetable

Meat

Currently, fruits represent the most popular product type, holding the largest market share. Fruits including pears, peaches, apples, mangoes, grapes, currants, olives, etc. are majorly used to make pickles.



Breakup by Taste



Sweet

Salty

Sour

The market has further been classified on the basis of tastes into sweet, salty and sour.



Breakup by Distribution Channel





Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online

Others

Amongst these, supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the leading channel of distribution as they offer a wide variety of products from numerous brands to the consumers.



Regional Insights





North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Region-wise, North America enjoys the leading position in the global market. There has been a rise in the consumption of pickles in the region owing to their differentiating taste and flavor enhancing properties.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the market is fragmented in nature with numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:



ADF Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc.

Kraft Heinz

Del Monte Foods

Reitzel

