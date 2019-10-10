The World Market for Self-Healing Materials (2017-2023): Potential Use of Self-healing Technologies in Soft Robotics
Self-healing materials, such as self-healing cement and mortars, that are used in the construction sector have exhibited significant demand. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.
The high adoption across construction applications is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Hence, the high growth of the construction sector globally is expected to create huge opportunities for the growth of the global self-healing material market.
Moreover, high adoption across the automotive sector is creating huge growth potential in the market.
Report Scope
The scope of this report is broad and covers product types, materials, and end-users of self-healing materials. The market has been segmented by product type into asphalt, concrete, ceramic, polymers, fiber-reinforced composites and others. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2023 are given for each segment and regional market, with the estimated value derived from the revenue of manufacturers' total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each region in the self-healing material market. Further, it explains the major drivers, innovations, advancements and regional dynamics of the global self-healing material market, as well as current trends within the industry.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.
The report includes:
- 43 data tables and 20 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for self-healing materials
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- An understanding of terms such as self-repairing and autonomic healing and their mode of function when integrated with human made materials
- Information on anisylpropylenes and ethylene copolymerization based self-healing materials
- Coverage of increasing funding and investments for research and development on self-healing materials
- A look into the potential use of self-healing technologies in soft robotics
- Explanation of major drivers, innovation and advancement along with regional dynamics and current trends within the industry
- Detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market, including Acciona S.A., BASF SE, Critical Materials S.A., Sensor Coating Systems, Triton Systems Inc. and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Market Potential
- Investment Analysis
- Regulatory Framework and Compliances
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Innovations and Advancements
- Potential Use of Self-healing Technologies in Soft Robotics
- Revolutionary Technology in Self-healing Concretes and Composites
- Market Trends
- Utilization of Self-healing Materials in Biotextiles
- Focus on Improving Product Performance Through Self-healing Coatings
- Development of Shape Memory Polymers Using Self-healing Materials
- Sustainable Materials of Choice to Generate Less Waste
- Industry Growth Drivers
- Surging Application in End-User Industries
- Utilization in the Production of Biomimetic
- Rising Demand of Self-healing Materials in Emerging Economies
- High Investments for the Development of Self-healing Products
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Asphalt
- Benefits of Self-healing Asphalt
- Concrete
- Bacteria-Based Healing Process
- Shape Memory Polymers
- Application in Medium-Sized and Small-Sized Buildings
- Applications in Large-Sized Buildings and Roads
- Ceramic
- Alumina
- Zirconia
- Concrete
- Carbides
- Nitrides
- Polymers
- Intrinsic Self-healing Polymers
- Extrinsic Self-healing Polymers
- Fiber-reinforced Composites
- Others
- Nickel
Chapter 5 Self-healing Material Market by Material Form
- Intrinsic
- Extrinsic
Chapter 6 Self-healing Material Market by End User
- Automotive
- Construction
- Healthcare
- Electronics
- Biotechnology
- Others
- Engines
- Fuselage
- Aerostructures
- Coatings
Chapter 7 Self-healing Material Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 8 Self-healing Material Market Industry Structure
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Quality and Technology
- Terms and Conditions
- Cost-Effective Components
- Manufacturers and Distributors
- End Users
Chapter 9 Competitive Scenario
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Acciona S.A.
- Adaptive Surface (Slips) Technologies
- Akzonobel N.V.
- Apple
- Applied Nanotech Holdings
- Applied Thin Films Inc.
- Arkema
- Autonomic Materials
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Critical Materials S.A.
- DuPont
- Ilika PLC
- NEI Corp.
- Nissan
- Sensor Coating Systems
- Stopaq B.V.
- Suprapolix B.V.
- Triton Systems
