The World Market for Vitamin D to 2027: Industry Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain Trends, Technological Innovations, Key Developments, and Future Strategies

DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vitamin D Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vitamin D Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing disposable income is leading to higher healthcare expenditure, increasing the strategic alliances in the vitamin d market and growing e-commerce in the global vitamin d market.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Disposable Income is Leading to Higher Healthcare Expenditure

3.1.2 Increasing the Strategic Alliances in the Vitamin D Market

3.1.3 Growing E-Commerce in the Global Vitamin D Market

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Vitamin D Market, By Form

4.1 Dry

4.2 Liquid



5 Vitamin D Market, By Analog

5.1 Vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol)

5.2 Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol)



6 Vitamin D Market, By Product

6.1 Over-The-Counter Drug(OTC)

6.2 RX



7 Vitamin D Market, By Application

7.1 Animal Feed & Pet Food

7.2 Functional Food & Beverage

7.3 Personal Care

7.4 Pharmaceuticals

7.5 Functional Food & Beverage



8 Vitamin D Market, By End User

8.1 Adults

8.2 Children

8.3 Pregnant Women



9 Vitamin D Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 UK

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 BASF

11.2 Bio-Tech Pharmacal

11.3 Dishman Group

11.4 Fermenta Biotech Ltd.

11.5 Glanbia PLC

11.6 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

11.7 PHW Group

11.8 Taizhou Haisheng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

11.9 Xiamen Jindawei Vitamin Co. Ltd.

11.10 Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co. Ltd.

11.11 Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd.

11.12 Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6p32nq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

