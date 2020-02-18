The World's First Direct Primary Care Public Benefit Corporation Coming to Tampa Bay to Fight Chronic Disease Epidemic

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first public benefit corporation providing direct primary care, functional medicine and group medical visits, Clove Health, Inc., is coming to help fight the chronic disease epidemic in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The Office of Health Equity in the Community Health Division of the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) for Hillsborough County states that its "vision is for all of Hillsborough County to achieve optimal health." However, previously reported trends in county data suggest this vision isn't exactly coming to fruition.

The FDOH completes a Community Health Assessment (CHA) and Community Health Improvement Plan every five years. This includes assessing the status of community health using primary and secondary data, including the input from the residents in Hillsborough County. This year marks the next five-year milestone for completing the next analysis.

In alignment with many of the trends in the 2015 CHA, recent data from the FDOH Hillsborough County Health Status Summary for 2018 reports that a combined 64% of the entire county's population is either obese or overweight. Additionally, only 66.5% of adults have a personal doctor, less than the state average, with 17% of adults reporting their inability to see a doctor in the previous year due to the cost. The most recent CHA published in 2015 revealed that, when compared to its peer counties, Hillsborough county had some of the highest age-adjusted mortality rates for many chronic diseases -- like cancer, high blood pressure, Alzheimer's, and diabetes.

"Despite the available resources, the data suggests that it's just not enough," says Tim Frie, founder and CEO of Clove Health. "If we really want to change the trajectory of our health and well-being, then we must collectively prioritize a mass immobilization of resources to empower, educate, and equip our community with the support and infrastructure it needs to eradicate the epidemic of reversible and preventable chronic disease."

Clove Health patients get all-inclusive access to personalized and proactive primary care for just one single monthly fee (ranging from $75 for an individual to $295 for a family of five), with no insurance needed. In fact, the company doesn't even accept health insurance "as the restrictions imposed are counterintuitive to addressing the true root cause of disease," says Frie. Alongside the physician, Clove's patients work with a health coach to resolve key behavioral and motivational roadblocks. Patients also have access to shared group visits and interactive workshops with other patients. Through a secure portal, patients have access to fun and engaging video lessons, recipes, shopping lists, meal plans and other actionable resources.

Chronic disease isn't just a problem exclusive to Tampa Bay. According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in two Americans now has at least one chronic disease, and one in four has multiple chronic diseases. These chronic diseases are responsible for 70% of deaths in the United States, 86% of all healthcare expenditures (equating to roughly 99% of all Medicare dollars) and 76% of all physician visits. In 2015, it was estimated that America spends over $3.2 trillion on healthcare. If left unchecked, this epidemic of chronic disease will result in a global expenditure of over $47 trillion by 2030.

Dr. Deanna Minich, Ph.D., IFMCP, educator and clinical education advisor for Clove Health, Inc., says that "healthcare requires a spectrum of options, from education to intervention. It's not just about a prescription or a pill, but understanding the root cause of symptoms or disease, and taking action to empower and enable behavior change in a way that is sustainable."

"The smartest companies in healthcare are recognizing the impact that the loss of community has on our society, economy and health, and Clove Health is focusing on re-building community," says James Maskell, author, speaker and member of the company's advisory board.

In the coming weeks, the company will begin hosting free, open workshops and groups within the community. Clove Health anticipates the launch of its flagship clinic location in Tampa by the end of summer 2020. To learn more, visit www.clovehealth.com.

Media contact:

Tim Frie

Email: tim@clovehealth.com

Phone: 813-358-8537

SOURCE Clove Health, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.clovehealth.com

