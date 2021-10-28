The Worldwide Dairy Herd Management Industry is Expected to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dairy Herd Management Market by Product (Automated Systems (Milking, Feeding/Nutrition Management), Software (Cloud based, AI, Data Analytics)), Application (Breeding, Calf Management, Feeding,), Farm Size (Large, Medium, Small) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dairy herd management market is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2026 from USD 3.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The increasing herd size of dairy farms and growing consumption of milk and dairy products are the primary growth drivers for the dairy herd management market.



Increasing public-private funding and investments in dairy farming and technological advancements are further aiding the market growth. On the other hand, ongoing campaigns to save dairy animals from unethical herd management practices are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Along with this, the shortage of trained dairy professionals is further expected to challenge the growth of this market. The dairy herd management market is segmented based on product, application, farm size, and region.

Automated dairy management systems segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on product, the dairy herd management market is segmented into automated systems and software. Automated dairy management systems accounted for the largest share of the dairy herd management market in 2020. The large share of the automated systems segment is attributed to the increasing preference for automated systems due to their cost and labor efficiency.

Milk harvesting segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on application, the dairy herd management market is categorized into milk harvesting, feeding, breeding, cow comfort and heat stress management, calf management, health management, and other applications (such as genetic management, cattle sorting, and weighing).



The milk harvesting segment held the largest share in 2020. The large share is attributed to the increasing preference for automated milk harvesting systems, high focus of farmers on increasing milk yield, and the growing demand for dairy products.

Large-scale dairy farms segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on farm size, the dairy herd management market is categorized into small-scale, medium-scale, and large-scale dairy farms. The large-scale dairy farms segment is expected to hold the majority of market share and have the highest growth rate.



Large farms are capital-intensive but provide economies of scale to farm owners, thus making it feasible for them to use expensive technology such as milking robots or precision feeding systems.

Europe will dominate the market during the forecast period

The global dairy herd management market is segmented into North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, New Zealand & Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), and the Rest of World. In 2020, Europe dominated the global dairy herd management market, followed by North America.



The large share of the European market can be attributed to a well-established dairy herd management industry, significant funding for research in dairy herd management, increasing herd size of dairy farms, rapid technological adoption in dairy farms, and the high cost of labor.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Dairy Herd Management Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Dairy Herd Management Market, by Automated Systems & Country (2021)

4.3 Dairy Herd Management Market, by Product, 2021-2026

4.4 Dairy Herd Management Market: Geographic Snapshot

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 The growing herd size of dairy farms

5.2.1.2 Increasing production and consumption of milk & dairy products

5.2.1.3 Substantial cost savings associated with dairy herd management products

5.2.1.4 Rising funding investments towards the development of dairy farms

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Ongoing campaigns to restrict unethical practices in the dairy industry

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth opportunities in emerging economies

5.2.3.2 Rapid urbanization

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Trade barriers

5.2.4.2 Negative environmental impact

5.2.4.3 Dearth of trained dairy professionals

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.3.1 US

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Australia

5.4 COVID-19 Impact On the Dairy Herd Management Market

5.5 Ranges/Scenarios

5.5.1 Dairy Herd Management Market

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Trade Analysis

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Supply Chain Analysis

5.12 Dairy Herd Management Ecosystem

5.12.1 Role In Ecosystem

5.13 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses

5.14 Porter's Five forces Analysis

6 Dairy Herd Management Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automated Systems

6.2.1 Milk Management Systems

6.2.1.1 Automated milk management systems reduce the workforce and time associated with the milking process

6.2.2 Feeding/Nutrition Management Systems

6.2.2.1 Feeding/Nutrition management systems reduce the workforce required for dairy farm management

6.2.3 Reproductive Health Management Systems

6.2.3.1 These systems improve the reproductive performance of cattle, thus increasing the efficiency of dairy farms

6.2.4 Cattle Management Systems

6.2.4.1 The cattle management system allows for the rapid identification of sick animals, thus reducing costs associated with medical treatment

6.2.5 Herd Health Management Systems

6.2.5.1 Herd health management systems monitor animal health and behavior for optimal milk production

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Web-Based/Cloud-Based Software

6.3.1.1 These software solutions are flexible and scalable

6.3.2 On-Premise Software

6.3.2.1 On-premise software has higher security control, thus driving their demand

6.3.3 Ai & Data Analytics

6.3.3.1 Ai & data analytics analyze gathered information to make informed decisions regarding cattle health

7 Dairy Herd Management Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Milk Harvesting

7.2.1 Rising Deployment of Automated Milking Systems In Dairy Farms To Drive the Growth of This Application Segment

7.3 Breeding

7.3.1 Breeding Management Is A Sustainable Approach To Increase Animal Productivity

7.4 Feeding

7.4.1 Feeding Is Vital for Milk Production and the Maintenance of Dairy Cattle

7.5 Cow Comfort and Heat Stress Management

7.5.1 Cow Comfort and Heat Stress Management Ensures Elevated and High-Quality Milk Production

7.6 Calf Management

7.6.1 Calf Management Highly Impacts the Future Productivity of the Dairy Herd

7.7 Health Management

7.7.1 Health Management Helps In Reducing Mortality Rates Due To Disease and Operational Mismanagement

7.8 Other Applications

8 Dairy Herd Management Market, by Farm Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large-Scale Dairy Farms

8.2.1 Large-Scale Dairy Farms Are Capital Intensive

8.3 Medium-Scale Dairy Farms

8.3.1 Adoption of Dairy Herd Management Solutions Is Most Common In Medium-Sized Farms

8.4 Small-Scale Dairy Farms

8.4.1 Increasing Demand for Dairy Products In Developing Countries To Support the Market Growth for This Segment

9 Global Dairy Herd Management Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right To Win

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.4.1 Stars

10.4.2 Emerging Leaders

10.4.3 Pervasive Players

10.4.4 Participants

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant: SMEs/Start-Ups

10.6 Competitive Scenario

10.6.1 Deals

10.6.2 Product Launches

10.6.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profile

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Delaval Inc.

11.1.2 Merck & Co., Inc.

11.1.3 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

11.1.4 Afimilk Ltd.

11.1.5 Boumatic

11.1.6 Fullwood Packo

11.1.7 Dairymaster

11.1.8 Lely

11.1.9 VAS (Valley Agriculture Software)

11.1.10 Sum-It

11.1.11 Pearson International Llc

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP

11.2.2 Ab Agri Ltd

11.2.3 Vansun Technologies Private Limited

11.2.4 Mirobot

11.2.5 Hokofarm Group

11.2.6 Cowmanager

11.2.7 Icerobotics Ltd

11.2.8 Nedap Livestock Management

11.2.9 Connecterra B.V.

11.2.10 Moocall

11.2.11 Cainthus

11.2.12 Milkplan

11.2.13 Halo Systems

11.2.14 Pellon Group

12 Appendix

